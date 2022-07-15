July 15, 2022

Volume XII, Number 196
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 14, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 13, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 12, 2022

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Gerber Argues FDA Preemption in Baby Food Lawsuit

Friday, July 15, 2022

  • In February 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy released a report on the levels of heavy metals found in baby foods and the respective manufacturers. The report findings described “significant levels of toxic heavy metals” based on internal documents and test results submitted by baby food companies.  Lawsuits quickly followed, including many actions against Gerber Products Co., that allege Gerber falsely and deceptively failed to disclose the presence of unsafe levels of heavy metals in their baby foods.

  • Gerber argues in a recent motion to dismiss  that the primary jurisdiction doctrine should control. For background, the primary jurisdiction doctrine is a judicial doctrine used when courts and an agency have concurrent jurisdiction, but the court favors administrative discretion and expertise in deciding the issue.   In this case, Gerber argues that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in a better position to decide “acceptable levels of heavy metals in baby foods” because of the need for expertise in issues of infant nutrition.

  • Gerber further alleges that Plaintiff’s claims are preempted by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). Gerber argues that Plaintiff’s demand for mandatory disclosures on packaging is preempted by FDA because it is the Agency’s role to establish national policy on food safety and labeling.  Finally, Gerber says the Plaintiffs fail to plead deception, pointing to a lack of misleading statements on their packaging and no legal requirement to disclose heavy metals on a product label.

  • Keller and Heckman will continue to monitor and report on this litigation and any responsive regulatory actions or developments.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 196
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement