“On the Go” Ice Cream Cups Recalled Due to Listeria Contamination

On August 9, Real Kosher Ice Cream voluntarily recalled soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune system. The ice cream products were distributed in over 19 states nationwide through canteens, grocery and convenience stores.

To date, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in New York and Pennsylvania. Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. On August 23, FDA confirmed that Listeria matching the sick people’s samples was found in an unopened sample of the implicated ice cream during testing by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In addition, the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets found the outbreak strain of Listeria in five finished samples of “Soft Serve On the Go” ice cream cups collected from the company’s manufacturing facility.