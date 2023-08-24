August 24, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 236
Advertisement

41

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

August 23, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 22, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

August 21, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

“On the Go” Ice Cream Cups Recalled Due to Listeria Contamination

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

  • On August 9, Real Kosher Ice Cream voluntarily recalled soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune system. The ice cream products were distributed in over 19 states nationwide through canteens, grocery and convenience stores.

  • To date, two cases of illness have been reported in this outbreak in New York and Pennsylvania. Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date. On August 23, FDA confirmed that Listeria matching the sick people’s samples was found in an unopened sample of the implicated ice cream during testing by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In addition, the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets found the outbreak strain of Listeria in five finished samples of “Soft Serve On the Go” ice cream cups collected from the company’s manufacturing facility.

© 2023 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 235
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

[email protected]
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com