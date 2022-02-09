February 9, 2022

Volume XII, Number 40
February 08, 2022

February 07, 2022

Article By

Jonathan Tycko

Tycko & Zavareei LLP
The Garrulous Gavel

Government Secrets and How to Unearth the Truth, with Mark Zaid [PODCAST]

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

This time, we talk with attorney Mark Zaid, one of the country’s foremost national security and government secrecy attorneys.  Mark has built a fascinating practice around uncovering government secrets, and representing clients in the national security realm.  We chat with Mark about the Freedom of Information Act, the pre-publication review process, and other legal tools relating to government classified information.  He tells us about the FOIA case in which he sought revelation of the oldest classified documents still being kept secret by the U.S. government (you’ll have to listen to find out what they were!), and also about his numerous high-profile clients, who have included Alexander Vindman, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, actor John Cryder, and the national security whistleblower whose actions led to the first Trump impeachment proceeding.  On a lighter note, we get garrulous with Mark about his passion for comic book collecting, and the controversy over “pressing” wrinkles out of old comic books.  A very fun and educational conversation!

© 2022 by Tycko & Zavareei LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 39
Jonathan K. Tycko,Civil Litigation Attorney, Tycko Zavareei Law firm Washington DC
Jonathan Tycko
Partner

Mr. Tycko has represented clients in numerous qui tam whistleblowing cases, in areas including Medicare fraud, government contracts fraud, and tax fraud. In addition, with the 2010 passage of the Dodd-Frank Act, Mr. Tycko’s practice has expanded into representation of whistleblowers in the areas of securities and commodities, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Mr. Tycko focuses his practice on civil litigation, with special concentrations in whistleblower cases, consumer class actions, unfair competition litigation, employment litigation and housing litigation. He...

jtycko@tzlegal.com
202-973-0900
www.tzlegal.com
www.fraudfighters.net
