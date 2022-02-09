Government Secrets and How to Unearth the Truth, with Mark Zaid [PODCAST]
This time, we talk with attorney Mark Zaid, one of the country’s foremost national security and government secrecy attorneys. Mark has built a fascinating practice around uncovering government secrets, and representing clients in the national security realm. We chat with Mark about the Freedom of Information Act, the pre-publication review process, and other legal tools relating to government classified information. He tells us about the FOIA case in which he sought revelation of the oldest classified documents still being kept secret by the U.S. government (you’ll have to listen to find out what they were!), and also about his numerous high-profile clients, who have included Alexander Vindman, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, actor John Cryder, and the national security whistleblower whose actions led to the first Trump impeachment proceeding. On a lighter note, we get garrulous with Mark about his passion for comic book collecting, and the controversy over “pressing” wrinkles out of old comic books. A very fun and educational conversation!