Volume XI, Number 273

 

Article By

Roy D. Prather, III

Beveridge & Diamond PC
Client Alert--Beveridge and Diamond

Groundtruth: All of Industry—Corporate Approaches to Advancing Environmental Justice [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 30, 2021

In the third episode of "Groundtruth," B&D Principal Roy Prather (Baltimore) provides an overview of important environmental justice (EJ) developments that occurred in 2021 at the federal and state levels, spurred in large part by the Biden Administration. Roy then interviews Roger Martella (Chief Sustainability Officer at General Electric) and Chonda Nwamu (Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at Ameren Corporation) who each share about their company's approach to EJ and how it relates to the company's environment, social, and governance (ESG) policies, current and future trends in the EJ regulated community, and their perspective on the future of EJ. 

"From my perspective, the regulated community plays a critical role, both federal and state, and it is important that we really work together to align on policies that will help us achieve a sustainable energy future and one that has benefits equitably distributed across communities including those that have been historically underserved."

— Chonda Nwamu 

 

 

About this Author

Roy D. Prather, III Environmental Litigation Attorney Beveridge & Diamond Baltimore, MD
Roy D. Prather, III
Principal

Roy maintains a national practice focused on complex environmental and commercial litigation matters. 

Roy represents businesses and public sector entities across a broad range of industry sectors in federal and state courts.  He defends citizen suits and class actions involving toxic tort and product liability claims under federal environmental laws and state analogues, including the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), Safe Drinking Water Act, Clean Air Act, and Clean Water Act.  Roy advises clients on issues relating to regulatory compliance, and...

rprather@bdlaw.com
410-230-1305
www.bdlaw.com
