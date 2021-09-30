Groundtruth: All of Industry—Corporate Approaches to Advancing Environmental Justice [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 30, 2021

In the third episode of "Groundtruth," B&D Principal Roy Prather (Baltimore) provides an overview of important environmental justice (EJ) developments that occurred in 2021 at the federal and state levels, spurred in large part by the Biden Administration. Roy then interviews Roger Martella (Chief Sustainability Officer at General Electric) and Chonda Nwamu (Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at Ameren Corporation) who each share about their company's approach to EJ and how it relates to the company's environment, social, and governance (ESG) policies, current and future trends in the EJ regulated community, and their perspective on the future of EJ.