March 18, 2022

Volume XII, Number 77
March 18, 2022

March 17, 2022

March 16, 2022

March 15, 2022

Article By

Stacey Sublett Halliday
Julius M. Redd
Hilary Jacobs

Beveridge & Diamond PC
Client Alert--Beveridge and Diamond

Groundtruth: EJ & ESG, Intersected [PODCAST]

Friday, March 18, 2022

Environmental Justice practiceStacey Sublett Halliday and Julius Redd (Washington, DC), briefly recap recent EJ policy developments, the launch of the Council on Environmental Quality's Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool (CEJST), and what’s to come.

They then talk with two EJ leaders from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Matthew Tejada, Director of EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, and Samantha Phillips Beers, Director of the EPA Region III Office of Communities, Tribes, and Environmental Assessment. They discuss how EPA defines environmental, social, and governance (ESG); how companies can advance EJ through comprehensive ESG programs; and how such initiatives can be reported and evaluated in a meaningful way.

"ESG is an attempt to quantify and display the risks and opportunities that can impact a company's ability to create long-term fiduciary value. So, there's three pillars: Environment, which includes climate change, natural resources, and environmental justice principles - pollution and waste and environmental opportunities; Social, which includes labor, products, safety, and data security; and of course, Governance. For me, Governance is where the rubber meets the road. It's all about accountability of the Board for the company's practices."

— Samantha Phillips Beers

"You have to invest in environmental justice. Environmental justice is not the meeting at the local library that you send your baby lawyer or your junior engineer to on a Wednesday night and expect that to count as meaningfully engaging the community... Environmental justice is a practice. It is a profession. It is something that takes skill. It is something that takes experience. It is something that takes an acute level of emotional intelligence that most professions never scratch the surface of. And until business and industry invests in a practice of environmental justice in the same way that business and industry invests in engineering, lawyering, or in science, you're not going to get there."

— Matthew Tejada

“Groundtruth” is a podcast series, produced in partnership with the Environmental Law Institute’s People Places Planet Podcast, that explores EJ trends and developments.

© 2022 Beveridge & Diamond PC National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 77
Stacey Sublett Halliday
Stacey Sublett Halliday
Principal

Drawing on her diverse litigation and regulatory experience in government and private practice, Stacey advises clients on environmental compliance due diligence, environmental enforcement, corporate social responsibility, non-financial reporting, and environmental justice.

Following her move overseas in August 2019, Stacey founded Global Environmental Solutions Consulting, LLC, and works closely with Beveridge & Diamond as an independent environmental consultant. As a former principal at B&D, Stacey continues to serve the firm's clients...

shalliday@bdlaw.com
202.789.6074
www.bdlaw.com
Julius M. Redd
Julius M. Redd
Principal

Julius is a litigator and counselor who maintains a national practice.

He represents clients in complex matters in civil litigation and administrative regulatory proceedings arising under the Clean Water Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). His ability to connect with clients and learn the intricacies of their businesses allows him to align his legal counsel with targeted actions that advance clients' goals....

jredd@bdlaw.com
202-789-6069
www.bdlaw.com
Hilary Jacobs
Hilary T. Jacobs
Associate

Hilary maintains a general environmental litigation and regulatory practice, working with clients nationwide across industrial sectors.

She joined the Firm following her graduation from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law (UM Carey Law). 

While at UM Carey Law, Hilary served as a law clerk in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance, Water Enforcement Division, and served as Articles Editor for the Maryland Law Review. She also worked in the University of Maryland's Environmental Law Clinic to...

hjacobs@bdlaw.com
202-789-6086
www.bdlaw.com/
