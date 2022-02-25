February 25, 2022

Volume XII, Number 56
February 24, 2022

February 23, 2022

February 22, 2022

Article By

Justin J. Prochnow
Michael R. Goodman

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Food, Beverage & Agribusiness

GT Legal Food Talk Episode 14: Bioengineering in 2022: What’s in My Food? [PODCAST]

Thursday, February 24, 2022

In this episode of Greenberg Traurig’s Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow and frequent co-host Michael Goodman discuss the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard which was implemented in 2020 but became mandatory for compliance as of January 1, 2022.  Justin and Michael start their discussion by breaking down the history of GMO and bioengineered labeling campaigns and how the new Standard came to pass. They then address various aspects of compliance, including what foods must comply, what crops are on the list of bioengineered foods, and what proof is needed to support being exempt from the Standard. Finally, the duo discuss the implications of the new bioengineering requirements, USDA enforcement, and the effect on other types of labeling like “non-GMO.” Tune in to hear all you ever wanted to know about growing modified food and what you might be eating!

©2022 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 55
Justin Prochnow, Greenberg Traurig Law Firm, Denver, Healthcare and Litigation Law Attorney
Justin J. Prochnow
Shareholder

Justin J. Prochnow assists companies with regulatory, business, and legal needs in the beverage, food, dietary supplement, cosmetic, medical device, and OTC industries. Justin works closely with companies to ensure regulatory compliance with statutes and regulations enforced by the Food and Drug Administration, the Federal Trade Commission and other regulatory agencies. This includes the review of product labels, labeling, advertising, websites and other marketing materials. Justin assists companies with responding to governmental and regulatory actions, including FDA...

prochnowjj@gtlaw.com
303-572-6562
www.gtlaw.com
Michael R. Goodman
Michael R. Goodman ASSOCIATE Intellectual Property & Technology Food, Beverage & Agribusiness
Associate

Michael R. Goodman is an attorney and registered patent agent who advises clients on FDA regulatory compliance and intellectual property needs in the food, medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, dietary supplement, and consumer products industries. Michael assists companies of all sizes in navigating regulatory compliance and developing strategies to avoid delays in their operations. He also prepares, reviews, and negotiates supply and distribution, manufacturing, and advertising agreements, as well as assists with stock and asset purchase agreements.

goodmanm@gtlaw.com
303-572-6500
www.gtlaw.com
