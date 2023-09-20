September 20, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 263
Advertisement

50

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 20, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 19, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

September 18, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Ryan Bykerk
Nikki E. Dobay
Philip Person

Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Alerts

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

GT’s The Performance Review Episode 22: Conundrums to Clarity: Tax Implications of Remote Work [Podcast]

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nikki Dobay, GT Tax Shareholder and host of GT’s “GeTtin’ SALTy” podcast, joins Ryan Bykerk and Philip Person to discuss the tax implications of remote work in California and around the country. Listen in as Nikki identifies the pitfalls and potential solutions to tax issues for employers.

 

This podcast episode is approved for 0.50 General CA self-study CLE credit. Certificates of Attendance will not be issued. CA attorneys are responsible for tracking and self-reporting the amount of time dedicated to self-study activities. For all other jurisdictions, please contact your state’s MCLE Board or Committee for guidance on their rules and regulations as it relates to self-study credit.

©2023 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved. National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 262
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Ryan Bykerk, Greenberg Traurig, Labor attorney
Ryan Bykerk
Associate

Ryan C. Bykerk is a litigator in the firm’s labor and employment and litigation practice groups. Ryan has broad litigation experience in both federal and state court, and focuses his practice on helping clients develop strategies that meet their case-specific and larger business objectives. His practice primarily involves defending employers in wage and hour class actions and individual actions asserting violations of federal and state employment law, but extends to general, commercial, and financial litigation. 

[email protected]
1 310.586.7711
www.gtlaw.com/
Nikki E. Dobay
Shareholder

Nikki Dobay is nationally known for her deep experience and understanding of state tax policy and the legislative process. She also advises her clients on sophisticated multistate tax issues as well as the consequences and planning opportunities related to corporate M&A transactions and oversees state and local tax controversy matters, ranging from audits to appellate litigation, and involving sales and use taxes, income and franchise taxes, property taxes, and constitutional issues.

Nikki regularly engages with statewide business and...

[email protected]
916-442-1111
www.gtlaw.com/en
Philip Person
Philip Person Attorney Litigation Lawyer Greenberg Traurig

Philip I. Person focuses his practice on representing employers in wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, wage and hour, trade secret misappropriation, non-competition, non-solicitation, and whistleblower claims. Philip is an experienced litigator, having defended employers against single-plaintiff and class action litigation in both federal and state courts. He also represents employers in labor and employment arbitrations.

Philip counsels and advises his clients on employment issues pertaining to leaves of absences, disciplinary actions, terminations,...

[email protected]
415-655-1300
www.gtlaw.com