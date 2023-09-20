GT’s The Performance Review Episode 22: Conundrums to Clarity: Tax Implications of Remote Work [Podcast]

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nikki Dobay, GT Tax Shareholder and host of GT’s “GeTtin’ SALTy” podcast, joins Ryan Bykerk and Philip Person to discuss the tax implications of remote work in California and around the country. Listen in as Nikki identifies the pitfalls and potential solutions to tax issues for employers.

This podcast episode is approved for 0.50 General CA self-study CLE credit. Certificates of Attendance will not be issued. CA attorneys are responsible for tracking and self-reporting the amount of time dedicated to self-study activities. For all other jurisdictions, please contact your state’s MCLE Board or Committee for guidance on their rules and regulations as it relates to self-study credit.