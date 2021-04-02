April 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 92

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 01, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 31, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

March 30, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
John F. Quill
Mintz
Immigration Viewpoints
Advertisement

H, L, and J Visa Ban Expires

Thursday, April 1, 2021

It has been widely reported that President Biden will not renew the June 2020 Presidential Proclamation, which restricted the entry of H-1B, H-2B, L-1, and certain J-1 travelers into the United States. This nonimmigrant visa ban expired on March 31, 2021.

Background

On June 22, 2020, President Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation restricting the entry of certain nonimmigrants into the United States. The Proclamation indicated that the new restriction would apply only to H-1B, H-2B, L-1, and certain J-1 travelers who were outside the United States and not in possession of a valid visa or travel document as of the effective date of June 24, 2020. On December 31, 2020, President Trump extended this travel ban through March 31, 2021. For further details on this Proclamation and its impact, please see our prior alerts.

As a result of this visa ban, many individuals were either prevented from applying for a visa to enter the United States or were required to file a National Interest Exception request to a U.S. consular post in order to obtain a visa.

Visa Ban Expires, and Will Not Be Renewed by President Biden

A number of sources have reported that President Biden will not renew this visa ban. This means that individuals who were subject to the visa ban may now schedule a nonimmigrant visa appointment at a U.S. consular post and apply for their visa.

Please note, there still may be obstacles in scheduling a nonimmigrant visa appointment and obtaining an H, L, or J visa. Most consular posts still have limited appointment availability due to local restrictions related to COVID-19. In addition, appointment availability may be impacted as consular posts work to clear significant immigrant visa backlogs. Furthermore, COVID-19-related travel bans are still in place for individuals who are physically present in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau), Iran, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, and the Schengen area of Europe. For a complete summary of travel restrictions and bans, please see our Travel Alert, which we continue to update as restrictions are changed.

Advertisement
©1994-2020 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 91
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

John Quill Immigration Attorney Mintz Levin
John F. Quill
Member / Chair, Immigration Practice

John’s practice encompasses all aspects of immigration and nationality law. John draws on over two decades of experience to help companies and their employees obtain nonimmigrant visas, including B, E, H, J, L, O, and TN visas. He also handles applications for PERM labor certification; extraordinary ability, outstanding researcher, and national interest waiver petitions; adjustment of status procedures; consular processing; and naturalization. John has distinguished himself in the use of legal operations and technology to streamline practices and develop innovative solutions to challenging...

JFQuill@mintz.com
617.348.4401
www.mintz.com
Advertisement
Advertisement