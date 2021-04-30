April 30, 2021

Volume XI, Number 120

 

April 30, 2021

Article By
Denise Merna Dadika
Gregory (Greg) Keating
Elena M. Quattrone
Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Employment And Labor Blog
Health Care Employers: Whistleblowing, Retaliation Risks Are On the Rise – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Friday, April 30, 2021

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions have enacted protections from COVID-19-related liability claims through legislation and executive orders. These liability shields, however, may give health care businesses a false sense of security and offer little protection when it comes to employment claims.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Denise Merna Dadika, Gregory Keating, and Elena Quattrone discuss the unintended liability consequences health care employers must consider as they transition more employees back to in-person work and the ways to mitigate increasing whistleblower and retaliation risks.

 

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
About this Author

Denise Merna Dadika, Epstein Becker Green, Discrimination Policy Attorney, Employee Relations Lawyer
Denise Merna Dadika
Member

DENISE MERNA DADIKA is a Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the firm's Newark office.

Ms. Dadika:

  • Represents employers in state and federal courts and before administrative agencies on issues involving harassment, discrimination, retaliation, breach of employment contracts, wage and hour compliance, tort claims, and restrictive covenants

  • Counsels employers on day-to-day workplace issues, including...

ddadika@ebglaw.com
973-639-8294
www.ebglaw.com
Gregory (Greg) Keating
Greg Keating Employment Litigator Epstein Becker Green Law Firm
Member

Greg Keating’s top-notch skills in and out of the courtroom have won him the respect of employers. He is both a trusted advisor on a panoply of employment issues and a much sought-after whistleblower defense attorney. Greg also defends employers in a wide range of other employment disputes. He draws on more than 25 years of experience as a litigator and employment lawyer to help clients successively resolve their workplace issues.

Trusted Advisor

Employers seek Greg’s daily advice on every type of employment issue. He also regularly advises a substantial...

gkeating@ebglaw.com
617-603-1080
www.ebglaw.com
Elena M. Quattrone
Elena Quattrone, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Attorney
Associate

ELENA M. QUATTRONE is an Associate in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. 

Ms. Quattrone:

  • Assists health care clients in contracting for corporate formation, mergers, acquisitions, and various other business transactions

  • Advises clients on national and state-wide health care reform, including legislative and policy developments

  • Informs health care organizations about...

equattrone@ebglaw.com
212-351-4685
www.ebglaw.com
