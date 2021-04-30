Health Care Employers: Whistleblowing, Retaliation Risks Are On the Rise – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Friday, April 30, 2021

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many jurisdictions have enacted protections from COVID-19-related liability claims through legislation and executive orders. These liability shields, however, may give health care businesses a false sense of security and offer little protection when it comes to employment claims.

Epstein Becker Green attorneys Denise Merna Dadika, Gregory Keating, and Elena Quattrone discuss the unintended liability consequences health care employers must consider as they transition more employees back to in-person work and the ways to mitigate increasing whistleblower and retaliation risks.