December 21, 2020

Volume X, Number 356

 

December 21, 2020

Nili S. Yolin
Brent L. Henry
Mintz
Health Law Diagnosed — Confronting Racial Disparities in Health Care: How Providers Can Drive Change [PODCAST]

Monday, December 21, 2020

Despite dramatic improvements in the overall health of the population, racial and ethnic disparities in health and in our health care delivery system persist. In the second episode of Mintz’s Health Law Diagnosed, Dr. Tom Sequist of Mass General Brigham speaks to Mintz’s Brent Henry about what health care providers can do to help break down the barriers that perpetuate our country’s health care inequalities.

 
Nili S. Yolin
Nili S. Yolin
Member

Nili helps health care clients understand and navigate the regulatory environment in order to maximize their business opportunities. She draws on her knowledge of federal and state laws to help clients structure complex transactions, design and implement compliance programs, and enter into professional services, consulting services and other arrangements that reduce their risk of liability under intricate regulatory frameworks such as corporate practice of medicine, anti-kickback, and self-referral (Stark) laws.

Nili counsels hospitals, large and small group practices, community-...

NSYolin@mintz.com
212-692-6799
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/healthcareviewpoints
Brent L. Henry
Brent L. Henry
Member

Brent is a leading health care professional who brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his work advising clients on complex business, legal, and regulatory issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Brent was Vice President and General Counsel of Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital network in New England. In that capacity, he oversaw the legal, internal audit, corporate compliance, and business ethics departments for the organization — a large teaching, research, health care delivery, and insurance network with more than 70,000 employees and $12 billion in annual revenue

BLHenry@mintz.com
617-348-3028
www.mintz.com
www.mintz.com/insights-center
