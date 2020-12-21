Health Law Diagnosed — Confronting Racial Disparities in Health Care: How Providers Can Drive Change [PODCAST]
Despite dramatic improvements in the overall health of the population, racial and ethnic disparities in health and in our health care delivery system persist. In the second episode of Mintz’s Health Law Diagnosed, Dr. Tom Sequist of Mass General Brigham speaks to Mintz’s Brent Henry about what health care providers can do to help break down the barriers that perpetuate our country’s health care inequalities.