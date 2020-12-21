Health Law Diagnosed — Confronting Racial Disparities in Health Care: How Providers Can Drive Change [PODCAST]

Brent is a leading health care professional who brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his work advising clients on complex business, legal, and regulatory issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Brent was Vice President and General Counsel of Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital network in New England. In that capacity, he oversaw the legal, internal audit, corporate compliance, and business ethics departments for the organization — a large teaching, research, health care delivery, and insurance network with more than 70,000 employees and $12 billion in annual revenue...