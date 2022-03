Xavier focuses his practice on a variety of health care regulatory and fraud and abuse matters as well as Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement issues in health care transactions and business arrangements. He represents clients in the health care and life sciences industries.

Prior to joining Mintz, Xavier was an associate in the Washington, DC office of a national law firm. In that role, he advised clients on legal and regulatory issues around health care reimbursements involving Medicare, Medicaid, and other third-party payors. He also counseled...