May 5, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 125
Advertisement

67

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 04, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 03, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 02, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Debra Curtis
Katie Waldo
Kayla Holgash
Rodney Whitlock, Ph.D

McDermott Will & Emery
Employee Benefits Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Healthcare Preview for The Week Of: May 1, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Lots of Healthcare Activity in Congress 

Activity in Congress focusing on healthcare issues has increased over the last few weeks and is not slowing down anytime soon. This week, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold a markup of three measures that would increase access to generic drugs and a bill targeting pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business practices. The Senate Finance Committee will also hold hearing on mental health provider networks, and the Senate HELP Committee will hold a hearing on reauthorization of the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA). PAHPA’s current expiration date is September 30, 2023. This would be PAHPA’s first reauthorization since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are significant lessons learned and issues to address from this experience.

Last week the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing on 17 pieces of legislation focusing on transparency and competition in the healthcare system, that could have a significant impact on certain providers, plans and PBMs. During the hearing, committee members expressed bipartisan support for increased transparency to better understand what drives high pharmaceutical and healthcare costs. PBM practices were also a major concern to the committee. It appears that the common denominator across the House and the Senate may be PBMs. However, what is key to any bill moving forward is the Congressional Budget Office score. Bills that can save the government money are in the most demand, and those that save money and have bipartisan support are definitely in the running to move forward. Bills that cost money have potential if they have bipartisan support, but they need ways to be paid for—which brings us back around to why bills that save money are so attractive.

On April 27, 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued two proposed rules for the Medicaid Program: Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services, and Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Managed Care Access, Finance, and Quality. Together, these proposed rules are designed to establish consistent access standards via greater transparency and new and updated reporting requirements for states and Medicaid managed care plans. If the proposed rules are enacted, the Administration believes these changes would make it easier to review and assess Medicaid payment rates across states, and enrollees would be better able to compare plans based on quality and access.

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 124
Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Legal Education Events

Trends In The Hydrogen Sector
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
TSCA 30/30 - May 10, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Wages in an Hour 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Inaugural Katten Ad Chat
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Advertisement

About this Author

Debra Curtis Health Policy Attorney Congress McDermott Will Emery
Debra Curtis

Debbie is a highly respected health policy authority who helps clients advance their missions in Congress and beyond. With more than three decades of experience working both on the Hill and with the health insurance exchange marketplace, she helps clients execute payment strategy, see around the corner on policy and regulatory changes, and pursue effective advocacy. In addition, Debbie has deep experience working closely with payers, industry stakeholders and government officials at the federal, state and local levels.

During her 24 years as a...

[email protected]
202-756-8062
www.mcdermottplus.com/
www.mwe.com/insights/
Katie Waldo
Katie Waldo Healthcare Attorney

Katie is an experienced government relations strategist who helps clients navigate the complex issues surrounding Medicare, Medicaid and the healthcare marketplace.

Katie works with clients to represent their needs before the US Congress and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its agencies by relying on extensive experience as a policy advisor on the Medicaid and Medicare programs, as well as the 340B program and other aspects of the Public Health Service Act. She anticipates the effects of state and federal policymaking on issues impacting their businesses and...

[email protected]
212 547 5433
www.mcdermottplus.com/
Kayla Holgash
Kayla Holgash health policy professional McDermottPlus
Health Policy Professional

Kayla is a skilled, passionate health policy professional with experience covering health policy legislation, research, complex policy and data analyses, and strategic planning for leading DC-area institutions.

Kayla joins McDermottPlus from the principal non-partisan legislative branch agency in Washington, DC, providing information, evaluations, and recommendations on Medicaid and CHIP for stakeholders in Congress, executive branch decision-makers, and state-level leaders. As an investigative specialist, Kayla led the agency’s work analyzing...

[email protected]
202-756-8183
www.mcdermottplus.com
Rodney Whitlock, Ph.D
McDermott Plus Health Policy

Rodney is an accomplished health care executive with more than two decades on the Hill where he specialized in rural health, the health care safety net and disability policy.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Rodney possesses and offers clients the kind of knowledge that is uniquely available to those who have drafted and advanced legislation. He strategically guides clients through dense Medicare and Medicaid issues that have significant business impact.

While working in Congress, Rodney served as former US Representative Charlie Norwood’s (R-GA) health policy director...

[email protected]
202 204 1468
www.mcdermottplus.com