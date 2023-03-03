HERE IT IS: The Czar’s HUGE Breakdown of the FCC NPRM is NOW AVAILABLE to Everyone

Friday, March 3, 2023

Special thanks again to DNC.com for this.

When over 500 people show up live for a webinar on 36 hours notice, you KNOW this is a big topic.

In case you have been been living under a rock the last week or so, the FCC issued an NPRM recently suggesting that consent can only be provided DIRECTLY to the seller of a good or service.

That means intermediary digital and performance marketers who specialize in connecting consumers with the brands that can best assist them may be out of business soon.

The Commission is also considering big changes impacting SMS and SMS service providers.

In this webinar–put on by the FANTASTIC people at DNC.com– the Czar breaks down everything you need to know RIGHT NOW about what’s happened, what it all means, and what YOU can do to participate in the process. You can’t miss this one.