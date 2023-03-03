March 3, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 62
March 03, 2023

March 02, 2023

March 01, 2023

Eric J. Troutman

Troutman Firm
TCPAWorld

HERE IT IS: The Czar’s HUGE Breakdown of the FCC NPRM is NOW AVAILABLE to Everyone

Friday, March 3, 2023

Special thanks again to DNC.com for this.

When over 500 people show up live for a webinar on 36 hours notice, you KNOW this is a big topic.

In case you have been been living under a rock the last week or so, the FCC issued an NPRM recently suggesting that consent can only be provided DIRECTLY to the seller of a good or service.

That means intermediary digital and performance marketers who specialize in connecting consumers with the brands that can best assist them may be out of business soon.

The Commission is also considering big changes impacting SMS and SMS service providers.

In this webinar–put on by the FANTASTIC people at DNC.com– the Czar breaks down everything you need to know RIGHT NOW about what’s happened, what it all means, and what YOU can do to participate in the process. You can’t miss this one.

© 2023 Troutman Firm
Eric Troutman
Eric J. Troutman
Founder

Eric J Troutman is known as one of the country's prominent class action defense lawyers and is nationally recognized in Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and compliance. He has served as lead defense counsel in more than 70 national TCPA class actions and has litigated nearly a thousand individual TCPA cases in his role as national strategic litigation counsel for major banks and finance companies. Eric also helps industry participants build TCPA-compliant processes, policies, and systems.

Eric's perspective allows him to...

[email protected]
949-350-3663
www.tcpaworld.com
