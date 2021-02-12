February 12, 2021

Volume XI, Number 43

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

February 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 11, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

February 10, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Kenneth Yood
Matthew M. Shatzkes
John M. Tilton
Eva Schifini
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
SMCoronavirus Insights
Advertisement

The Honeymoon Phase Is Over: OIG to Audit COVID-19 Part B Telehealth Services

Friday, February 12, 2021

Telehealth services and providers have been in high demand as the world copes with the COVID-19 public health emergency.  Federal and state agencies have amended, and often loosened, regulations in an attempt to facilitate and expand access to telehealth.  However, the honeymoon phase of relaxed oversight may be coming to an end as the world adjusts to a new-normal.

On January 26, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (“OIG”) announced a new telehealth-related audit targeting the implementation of telehealth waivers by home health agencies during the public health emergency, which we previously covered here.  On the same day, OIG announced a second telehealth-related audit to investigate a broad swath of telehealth services, dubbed “Audits of Medicare Part B Telehealth Services During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” (the “Announcement”).

In the Announcement, the OIG reveals its plan to conduct a series of audits of Medicare Part B telehealth services.  The audits will occur in two phases.  The first phase aims to make an early assessment of whether services “such as evaluation and management, opioid use order, end-stage renal disease, and psychotherapy” meet Medicare requirements.  The second phase will dive deeper into a broad range of Medicare Part B telehealth services and compliance issues, including “distant and originating site locations, virtual check-in services, electronic visits, remote patient monitoring, use of telehealth technology, and annual wellness visits.”

Robust compliance programs are key to avoiding censure and other unwanted penalties that could result from the OIG’s ramp-up of telehealth oversight.

We will continue to monitor the OIG’s telehealth-related activities, particularly as OIG begins to rollback policies that enabled rapid expansion of telehealth services at the beginning of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Advertisement
Copyright © 2020, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 43
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Kenneth Yood Healthcare Attorney SheppardMullin
Kenneth Yood
Partner

Ken is a partner in the Corporate practice group in the firm's Los Angeles office. Chambers USAranks him highly for Healthcare, where he was commended for his "broad-based ability in the regulatory area." Clients appreciate that "his explanations are clear, and he understands the business side of things," notes Chambers 2016.

Areas of Practice

Ken represents a wide range of healthcare providers and healthcare companies, including specialty and general acute hospitals (including local district, nonprofit and...

kyood@sheppardmullin.com
310-228-3708
www.sheppardmullin.com
Matthew M. Shatzkes
Matthew Shatzkes Attorney New York Sheppard Mullin
Partner

Matthew Shatzkes is a partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the New York office of Sheppard Mullin and is a member of the firm’s healthcare practice team.

Areas of Practice

Matthew provides strategic, regulatory, compliance, and transactional advice to all manner of health care clients, including health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, long-term care providers, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic and treatment centers, physician practices, digital health companies and investors....

mshatzkes@sheppardmullin.com
212-634-3062
www.sheppardmullin.com
John M. Tilton
John Tilton Corporate Attorney
Associate

John M. Tilton is an associate in the Corporate Practice group in the firm's Century City office.

Education

  • J.D., University of California, Los Angeles, 2018

  • B.A., Hillsdale College, 2014

Admissions

  • California

jtilton@sheppardmullin.com
424-288-5317
www.sheppardmullin.com
Eva Schifini
Eva Schifini Corporate Attorney Sheppard Mullin Century City, CA
Associate

Eva Schifini is an associate in the Corporate Practice Group in the firm's Century City office and is a member of the firm’s Healthcare team.

Prior to joining Sheppard Mullin, she worked as a research assistant to an economist at the Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy & Economics at University of Southern California.

eschifini@sheppardmullin.com
310-228-2296
www.sheppardmullin.com
www.sheppardmullin.com/publications
Advertisement
Advertisement