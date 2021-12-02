December 2, 2021

Volume XI, Number 336
December 02, 2021

December 01, 2021

November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Article By

E. John Steren
Patricia M. Wagner

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Antitrust Byte

Hospital Transactions Subject to Hart-Scott-Rodino Reporting Obligations See Dramatic Rise in Second Requests for Information

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Hospital transactions, including acquisitions and mergers, that meet Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) thresholds must, subject to any available exception, be reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Additionally, parties to such a transaction must observe a mandatory 30-day waiting period before completing the transaction. The waiting period affords the federal antitrust agencies the opportunity to determine, before the transaction is completed, whether the transaction raises any significant competitive concerns.

The majority of reported transactions, including hospital transactions, do not raise significant competitive concerns, and are allowed to close after expiration of the initial waiting period. A small percentage of reported transactions, however, are “cleared” to either the FTC or DOJ for further investigation. If the reviewing agency needs additional information to assess the competitive impact of the transaction, it may issue a “second request” for information. Compliance with a second request generally entails, among other things, extensive production of documents, submission of written information, and witness depositions. Parties that have gone through the second request process know well how time-consuming and expensive it is. Furthermore, the issuance of a second request has the effect of resetting the waiting period to 30 days after the parties have substantially complied with the second request.

Unfortunately, hospital transactions reported pursuant to HSR have seen a staggering increase in second requests. According to the agencies’ HSR Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2019 (covering the period from October 1, 2018–September 30, 2019), only 20% (a relatively high percentage compared to other industry groups) of hospital transactions cleared to one of the federal agencies for further review received a second request. However, according to the most recent annual report (HSR Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2020 covering October 1, 2019–September 30, 2020) released jointly by the federal agencies earlier this month, the percentage of hospital transactions cleared to one of the federal agencies for further review (all of which were cleared to the FTC) which were then subjected to a second request jumped to almost 55%.

©2021 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 336
About this Author

John Steren, Epstein Becker Law Firm, Health Care Litigation Attorney
E. John Steren
Member

E. John Steren is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care & Life Sciences and Litigation & Business Disputes practices, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. Mr. Steren devotes a significant portion of his practice to helping health care organizations manage the antitrust risks of joint ventures and other business arrangements. He also focuses his practice on other complex commercial and civil litigation matters.

Patricia M. Wagner
Patricia M. Wagner, Epstein becker green, health care, life sciences
Member

PATRICIA M. WAGNER is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the firm's Washington, DC, office. In 2014, Ms. Wagner was selected to the Washington DC Super Lawyers list in the area of Health Care.

Ms. Wagner's experience includes the following:

Advising clients on a variety of matters related to federal and state antitrust issues 

Representing clients in antitrust matters in front of the Federal Trade Commission and the United States Department of...

