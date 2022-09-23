September 23, 2022

Volume XII, Number 266

59


Melissa L. Jampol
Erica Sibley Bahnsen
Rachel Weisblatt

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Hot Areas in COVID-19 Enforcement, Testing, and Funding – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 22, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast:  While the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be moving into our rearview mirror, government investigations and enforcement actions targeting COVID-19-related fraud are just starting to heat up.

What can businesses do to prevent or mitigate potential civil and criminal charges in this area?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Melissa Jampol, Erica Sibley Bahnsen, and Rachel Weisblatt discuss COVID-19 relief funding programs that are now subject to enforcement actions, the type of government enforcement that we’ve been seeing so far, and what we can expect to see next.

 

Melissa L. Jampol

Member

Melissa Jampol is a Member of the Firm in the Health Care and Life Sciences and Litigation practices, in the New York office of Epstein Becker Green. A former federal and state prosecutor, Ms. Jampol represents health care organizations, and their officers and directors, in a variety of enforcement matters at both the state and federal levels.

During her tenure as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, Ms. Jampol served in the Health Care and Government Fraud, Violent Crime, and...




Erica Sibley Bahnsen

Member of the Firm

Clients across the health care and life sciences spectrum look to attorney Erica Sibley Bahnsen for help in navigating complex False Claims Act and white collar internal investigations, grand jury probes and other criminal investigations, and agency investigations.

Erica regularly represents hospitals, national provider staffing services, dietary supplement manufacturers, and providers of emergency services, dermatology, and other medical specialties in a variety of enforcement matters at both the state and federal levels. Erica focuses her...




Rachel Weisblatt

Associate

Rachel Weisblatt helps health care clients ensure compliance with federal and state regulations and guides them through a wide variety of transactional matters. She works with clients throughout the health care and life sciences industries, including health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, and pharmaceutical companies.

In particular, Rachel has experience advising clients on regulatory matters, such as the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, the Stark Law, and other fraud and abuse laws; HIPAA and other federal and state data protection...




