Hot Areas in COVID-19 Enforcement, Testing, and Funding – Diagnosing Health Care [PODCAST]

Thursday, September 22, 2022

In this episode of the Diagnosing Health Care Podcast: While the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be moving into our rearview mirror, government investigations and enforcement actions targeting COVID-19-related fraud are just starting to heat up.

What can businesses do to prevent or mitigate potential civil and criminal charges in this area?

On this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Melissa Jampol, Erica Sibley Bahnsen, and Rachel Weisblatt discuss COVID-19 relief funding programs that are now subject to enforcement actions, the type of government enforcement that we’ve been seeing so far, and what we can expect to see next.