House Introduces Bill to Regulate CBD in Food

On December 2, a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives introduced the “CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act of 2021” which would establish federal standards and require the FDA to regulate cannabidiol (CBD) in foods and beverages. The Act was introduced by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), along with Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Morgan Griffith (R-VA.), and Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

The Act would allow FDA to regulate CBD as a food additive. If passed, it would require the Agency to issue regulations specifying the maximum amount of CBD derived from hemp per serving, labeling and packaging requirements, and conditions of intended use.

In a press release, Representative Rice stated that “CBD products are exploding in popularity, but the lack of federal regulation surrounding them has put consumers at risk and left businesses looking for clarity. The bipartisan CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act will establish the clear regulatory framework needed to provide stability for business and ensure unsafe products stay off the shelves.”