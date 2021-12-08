December 8, 2021

Volume XI, Number 342
Advertisement

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 08, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 07, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 06, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman LLP
The Daily Intake

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

House Introduces Bill to Regulate CBD in Food

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

  • On December 2, a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives introduced the “CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act of 2021” which would establish federal standards and require the FDA to regulate cannabidiol (CBD) in foods and beverages. The Act was introduced by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY), along with Reps. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Morgan Griffith (R-VA.), and Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).

  • The Act would allow FDA to regulate CBD as a food additive. If passed, it would require the Agency to issue regulations specifying the maximum amount of CBD derived from hemp per serving, labeling and packaging requirements, and conditions of intended use.

  • In a press release, Representative Rice stated that “CBD products are exploding in popularity, but the lack of federal regulation surrounding them has put consumers at risk and left businesses looking for clarity. The bipartisan CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act will establish the clear regulatory framework needed to provide stability for business and ensure unsafe products stay off the shelves.”

  • In support of the Act, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, the hemp industry’s national advocacy organization, stated “[t]he hemp industry is grateful to Reps. Kathleen Rice, Morgan Griffith, Angie Craig and Dan Crenshaw for their introduction of the CBD Product Safety and Standardization Act. We strongly support requiring the FDA to regulate hemp extracts like CBD as food and beverage ingredients.”

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 342
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Food and Drug Law at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman offers global food and drug services to its clients. Our comprehensive and extensive food and drug practice is one of the largest in the world. We promote, protect, and defend products made by the spectrum of industries regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Commission and Member States authorities in the European Union (EU) and similar authorities throughout the world. The products we help get to market include foods, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, veterinary products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. In addition...

fooddrug@khlaw.com
202-434-4100
www.khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement