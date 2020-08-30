August 30, 2020

Volume X, Number 243

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

August 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
International Trade Practice at Squire Patton Boggs
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
The Trade Practitioner

Huawei Update: August 2020

Sunday, August 30, 2020

Notable Developments

  • The United States House of Representatives and Senate have released text of their versions of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395 and S. 4049, respectively). The Huawei-related provisions are summarized below.

    • House Huawei provisions:

      • Sense of Congress affirming Section 889 of the FY19 NDAA, which concerns federal procurement of Huawei equipment, including through subcontractors; and

      • New conditions on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems.

    • Senate Huawei provisions:

      • New reports on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems; and

      • New conditions on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems.

  • On August 7, China sentenced the fourth Canadian citizen to death in two years, allegedly over drug charges. Many experts and human rights observers believe the harsh sentences are in response to Canada’s arrest, and likely extradition to the United States, of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

  • Robert Strayer, who led the Trump Administration’s efforts against Huawei in his role as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Communications and Information Policy, is leaving the State Department.

Relevant Articles

Congressional Social Media

 

Jul 31, 2020 4:50 PM

Rep. Pallone, Frank

 

(D-NJ-06)

Twitter

Germany shouldn’t let Huawei build its 5G networks. The company simply cannot be trusted. Our countries should work together to develop trusted alternatives to build the next generation of telecommunications networks. https://t.co/UjXttjcXrZ

Jul 29, 2020 3:36 PM

Rep. Banks, Jim

 

(R-IN-03)

Twitter

#Huawei took a “different approach” alright. It’s a state-sponsored espionage outfit that is helping the Chinese Communist Party spy on #Uighurs, political dissenters and foreign adversaries. Why are you “ok” with that @tim_cook? https://t.co/JF1POuXuhF

Jul 29, 2020 1:42 PM

Sen. Rounds, Mike

 

(R-SD)

Twitter

“Though banning Huawei would be expensive at first, placing a revisionist China at the center of the EU’s communications networks would be far more costly over time.” – @WSJopinion https://t.co/AQbmq0xUHz
© Copyright 2020 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 243

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

International Trade Practice at Squire Patton Boggs

We employ a comprehensive approach when it comes to our International Trade practice. We focus on global import and export compliance, international trade policy and market access and trade remedies/defense. Our lawyers practice international trade law in almost every country where we have an office, and our full-time practitioners operate out of our Washington DC, London and Brussels offices.

We offer a “one-stop” service encompassing international trade compliance and policy acumen to make necessary judgments while operating effectively in a...

george.grammas@squirepb.com
202-626-6234
www.squirepattonboggs.com
www.squirepattonboggs.com/en/blogs