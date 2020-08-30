Huawei Update: August 2020
Notable Developments
The United States House of Representatives and Senate have released text of their versions of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 6395 and S. 4049, respectively). The Huawei-related provisions are summarized below.
House Huawei provisions:
Sense of Congress affirming Section 889 of the FY19 NDAA, which concerns federal procurement of Huawei equipment, including through subcontractors; and
New conditions on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems.
Senate Huawei provisions:
-
New reports on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems; and
-
New conditions on basing prominent American weapons systems and military equipment in host countries with “at risk” 5G systems.
On August 7, China sentenced the fourth Canadian citizen to death in two years, allegedly over drug charges. Many experts and human rights observers believe the harsh sentences are in response to Canada’s arrest, and likely extradition to the United States, of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Robert Strayer, who led the Trump Administration’s efforts against Huawei in his role as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Communications and Information Policy, is leaving the State Department.
Relevant Articles
Congressional Social Media
Jul 31, 2020 4:50 PM
(D-NJ-06)
Germany shouldn’t let Huawei build its 5G networks. The company simply cannot be trusted. Our countries should work together to develop trusted alternatives to build the next generation of telecommunications networks. https://t.co/UjXttjcXrZ
Jul 29, 2020 3:36 PM
(R-IN-03)
#Huawei took a “different approach” alright. It’s a state-sponsored espionage outfit that is helping the Chinese Communist Party spy on #Uighurs, political dissenters and foreign adversaries. Why are you “ok” with that @tim_cook? https://t.co/JF1POuXuhF
Jul 29, 2020 1:42 PM
(R-SD)
“Though banning Huawei would be expensive at first, placing a revisionist China at the center of the EU’s communications networks would be far more costly over time.” – @WSJopinion https://t.co/AQbmq0xUHz