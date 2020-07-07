I-9 Inspection and Return-to-Work Issues

Monday, July 6, 2020

The Department of Homeland Security’s COVID-19 flexibility regarding the physical presence requirements for I-9 inspection ends on July 19, 2020 , for companies that are still operating 100-percent remotely. Unless further extended, the three-day rule to review the original documents in person will kick in on that date. But that three-day clock may start ticking sooner if your company is starting to return to the worksite before July 19, 2020.

Since instituting flexibility , Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has maintained that if there are any employees physically present at the worksite, I-9 flexibility would not be an available option. However, without offering any specific guidance, ICE also said that it would evaluate this on a case-by-case basis.

Given the COVID-19 national emergency, employers have had to try to determine what would be reasonable in that light.

If only maintenance or security staff are on site, is flexibility available?

If some employees have been on site because they are essential workers, but the newly hired employees are working remotely, is flexibility available?

If there is no human resources staff on site and they normally conduct Form I-9 verifications, is flexibility available?

If the new employee had no access to a designated authorized representative, is flexibility available?

And now, as the flexibility ends, if employees are just starting to return on a staggered basis, is flexibility available or does the three-day rule kick in as soon as any employees return?

Arguably, considering the COVID-19 risk-benefit analysis, flexibility should be available in all these circumstances, but the determinations that ICE officers will make are uncertain until ICE starts auditing again. ICE may very well begin more audits as worksites reopen. Accordingly, it is important to start reinstituting “normal” I-9 process as soon as possible to demonstrate good faith efforts. These include the following: