Innovative Technology Insights Episode 1: The New Age of AI with Mark Dredze [PODCAST]
In our inaugural episode of the Innovative Technology Insights podcast, Mark Dredze, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg research scientist, joins Natasha Allen for an in-depth discussion on the new age of Artificial Intelligence: What are the trends in AI today? How will these developments intersect with regulatory frameworks? And what can companies do to embrace AI as it transforms the business landscape?