Natasha Allen

Foley & Lardner LLP
Innovative Technology Insights Episode 1: The New Age of AI with Mark Dredze [PODCAST]

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

In our inaugural episode of the Innovative Technology Insights podcast, Mark Dredze, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg research scientist, joins Natasha Allen for an in-depth discussion on the new age of Artificial Intelligence: What are the trends in AI today? How will these developments intersect with regulatory frameworks? And what can companies do to embrace AI as it transforms the business landscape?

 

Natasha Allen
Partner

Natasha Allen is a partner with Foley & Lardner LLP, based in the firm’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices, where she is a member of the Venture Capital, M&A and Transactions Practices. Natasha is a strategic advisor for her clients, supporting leadership teams in complex decision-making.

Prior to joining Foley, Natasha was a founding partner at a corporate and transactional law firm, where she counseled startups and emerging companies on debt and equity financing, venture capital financing, commercial matters and general...

[email protected]
650-251-1112
www.foley.com/en/
