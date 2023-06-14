June 14, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 165
Advertisement

54

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

June 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 13, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

June 12, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Alya Sulaiman

McDermott Will & Emery
Of Digital Interest

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Inside the ONC’s Plans to Regulate Health AI: Proposal on Predictive Decision Support Interventions

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) published a notice of proposed rulemaking on April 18, 2023, titled “Health Data, Technology, and Interoperability: Certification Program Updates, Algorithm Transparency, and Information Sharing,” or HTI-1.

HTI-1 includes proposals that would create new transparency and risk management expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology that aid decision-making in healthcare. Importantly, ONC’s proposal includes requirements for a broad set of technologies based on algorithms or models that could be used by many types of users, for any purpose, irrespective of the technology’s risk profile and regardless of who developed the algorithm or model. If finalized, ONC’s HTI-1 proposal for AI/ML technologies they define as “Predictive Decision Support Interventions” will significantly impact the development, deployment and use of AI/ML tools in healthcare. As of June 14, 2023, comments on the HTI-1 proposed rule are due on June 20, 2023.

Download the report!

© 2023 McDermott Will & EmeryNational Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 165
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Alya Sulaiman Healthcare Lawyer McDermott Will
Alya Sulaiman
Partner

Alya Sulaiman works with clients to navigate complex healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional matters, with a focus on digital health and data use strategy. Alya has substantial experience with product counseling and provides guidance during the conception, development, launch and support of new digital health products and services.

Alya advises on the legal and business frameworks for innovative technologies, including predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, electronic health records, interoperability tools, health data platforms and digital...

[email protected]
1 310 788 6017
www.mwe.com