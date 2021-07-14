July 14, 2021

Volume XI, Number 195

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

July 14, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

July 12, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Joseph M. Miller
Mintz
Antitrust Viewpoints
Advertisement

Integrity Through Compliance: Dionne Lomax and Joe Miller Take a Deep Dive Into Consent Decree Enforcement at FTC and DOJ [PODCAST]

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

In this episode of "Integrity Through Compliance" hosted by Affliated Monitors, Inc., AMI’s Dionne Lomax speaks with Joe Miller. Joe is the co-chair of Mintz's antitrust practice, and is also a partner in the firm’s healthcare practice group. At Mintz, Joe advises health systems, physician groups, health plans, trade associations, and other healthcare related businesses on assessing and mitigating antitrust risk, as well as representation before antitrust enforcers. In this discussion, they focus on recent developments in antitrust compliance — specifically, compliance with government consent decrees and what might be occurring behind the scenes at federal enforcement agencies once a company has settled antitrust charges.

©1994-2021 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 195
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Joseph M. Miller Antitrust Attorney Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky & Popeo
Joseph M. Miller
Member/Co-Chair

Joe is a seasoned antitrust attorney and Co-chair of the firm’s Antitrust Practice. He has nearly 30 years of experience that spans roles in private practice, as a general counsel, and with federal antitrust enforcement agencies. He focuses his practice on providing strategic transactional advice and representing clients in government investigations and merger reviews. Joe primarily works with clients in the health care industry.

His work includes representing health care companies before the FTC and DOJ in merger reviews, counseling them on the antitrust aspects of transactions,...

JMMiller@mintz.com
202.434.7434
www.mintz.com
Advertisement
Advertisement