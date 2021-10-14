October 14, 2021

Volume XI, Number 287
October 14, 2021

October 13, 2021

October 12, 2021

October 11, 2021

Article By

Andrew H. DeVoogd

Mintz
Intellectual Property Viewpoints

Intellectual Property — Can Our Creations Also Create? The DABUS AI System as a Named Inventor [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Dr. Stephen Thaler, the architect of the artificial intelligence system known as DABUS, the first AI system to be named as an inventor on a patent, joins Professor Ryan Abbott of the Artificial Inventor Project, and Mintz IP attorney Drew DeVoogd for this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast. Patent applications with DABUS as a named inventor have been filed in 17 jurisdictions. Thus far, South Africa and Australia have issued patents naming DABUS as the inventor, and appeals are pending in the United Kingdom and the United States following rejections.

Dr. Thaler and Professor Abbott join Drew to discuss, among other things:

  • The impetus for the Artificial Inventor Project

  • Their reasons for founding the Artificial Inventor Project

  • The intersection of economics and public policy in recognizing AI systems as inventors

  • Criticisms of treating AI systems as patent inventors

  • The development of consciousness in AI systems

  • Did DABUS cry when Bambi’s mother was shot?

  • The challenges associated with the law attempting to keep pace with technology

©1994-2021 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 286
About this Author

Andrew H. DeVoogd Member Boston Mintz Patent Litigation Licensing & Technology Transactions International Trade Commission Strategic IP Monetization & Licensing Federal District Court IP Due Diligence
Andrew H. DeVoogd
Member

Drew is an experienced patent litigator and trial attorney whose work encompasses a broad range of technologies. He regularly represents clients in high stakes International Trade Commission investigations involving some of the world's largest technology companies. He also litigates patent matters and other business disputes in federal district courts around the country, and advises clients in complex IP licensing and related transactions. Drew excels at helping clients make sense of nuanced legal issues while developing effective strategies to protect and leverage their intellectual...

AHDeVoogd@mintz.com
617-348-1611
www.mintz.com
