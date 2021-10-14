Intellectual Property — Can Our Creations Also Create? The DABUS AI System as a Named Inventor [PODCAST]

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Dr. Stephen Thaler, the architect of the artificial intelligence system known as DABUS, the first AI system to be named as an inventor on a patent, joins Professor Ryan Abbott of the Artificial Inventor Project, and Mintz IP attorney Drew DeVoogd for this episode of the EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS: Intellectual Property podcast. Patent applications with DABUS as a named inventor have been filed in 17 jurisdictions. Thus far, South Africa and Australia have issued patents naming DABUS as the inventor, and appeals are pending in the United Kingdom and the United States following rejections.

Dr. Thaler and Professor Abbott join Drew to discuss, among other things: