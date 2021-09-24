September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021

September 23, 2021

September 22, 2021

Julianne Cassin Sharp
Elizabeth Baker
Christopher M. Dutot

Miller Canfield
International Travel Restrictions Will Be Rescinded In Early November

Friday, September 24, 2021

International travelers subject to the CDC travel restrictions will soon be able to resume travel to the U.S. without applying for an exemption. The current travel restrictions apply to certain travelers from China, Iran, the European Schengen Area (most of the EU), the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India, and prohibit a foreign national who does not qualify for an exemption from traveling to the U.S. if they have been physically present in one of the designated countries 14 days in advance of their arrival to the U.S. These restrictions will be rescinded and replaced by new travel restrictions based on individual vaccination status:

  • Beginning in early November 2021, all adult foreign national travelers will be required to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 AND provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days of boarding a flight to the United States.

  • U.S. citizens and residents who are not fully vaccinated will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 1 day of boarding a flight to the United States AND provide proof of purchase of a viral test to be taken after arrival to the United States.

  • Airlines will be required to collect comprehensive contact information for every passenger arriving in the United States, and provide that information to the CDC on request, and will be required to contact travelers who have been exposed to COVID-19.

  • Limited exceptions will be provided for children; COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants AND humanitarian exceptions for those traveling for an important reason and who do not have access to timely vaccination BUT those granted an exception must agree to get vaccinated on arrival to the U.S.

  • CDC will outline which vaccines will be accepted.

  • Department of Homeland Security, Federal Aviation Administration and Department of State will develop directives and the implementation plan for implementing the changes to international travel restrictions.

This is welcome news for international travelers from the 39 countries affected by the travel restriction, and who have not been able to qualify for an exemption. Under the current travel restrictions, U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and their spouses are exempt, as well as parents of U.S. citizen minor children (under age 21). Otherwise, affected travelers must apply for a National Interest Exemption through a U.S. Consulate abroad. 

© 2021 Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 267
Julianne Cassin Sharp Immigration Attorney Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone Detroit, MI
Julianne Cassin Sharp
Principal

Julianne Cassin Sharp leads the firm's Immigration practice team. She has represented companies and individuals in the areas of business-based and family-based immigration law for 18 years. 

Her areas of expertise include but are not limited to immigrant petitions, nonimmigrant petitions, foreign labor certification, adjustment of status applications, waivers, naturalization, consular processing, and advising companies on corporate compliance audits and risk assessment.

Julianne has represented clients in the U.S. Immigration Court and before all branches of the U.S....

sharp@millercanfield.com
313.496.7667
www.millercanfield.com
Elizabeth Baker
Elizabeth Baker Immigration Lawyer Miller Canfield Law Firm
Associate

Beth Baker is an employment-based immigration attorney with hands-on experience managing the nonimmigrant, immigrant, PERM labor certification and permanent residence process for large, multinational clients.

Her experience includes advising and counseling Fortune 500 clients, start-ups, and small business owners in the banking, utilities, IT, automotive, manufacturing, engineering, construction, and architecture industries.

Representative engagements include the following:

  • Co-counsel client regarding Department of Justice investigation into possible claim of...
bakere@millercanfield.com
313-96-7523
www.millercanfield.com
Christopher M. Dutot
Christopher M. Dutot Attorney Immigration Miller Canfield Detroit
Associate

Christopher Dutot is an immigration attorney with extensive background working with clients in the IT, automotive and health care sectors. He has helped both businesses and individuals with immigrant, non-immigrant and naturalization matters. 

Chris is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, Michigan Chapter, and chairs the group's Practice Management Committee. He is a graduate of University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and Central Michigan University.

dutot@millercanfield.com
313-496-7529
www.millercanfield.com
