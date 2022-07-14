Interoperability: A New Vision Through openEHR [PODCAST]

Thursday, July 14, 2022

In the past decade, certified electronic health records (EHRs) have been instrumental in transforming medical records from paper to digital formats.

What obstacles are currently preventing providers from sharing patient data with each other or patients from sharing health information from their personal devices with their providers? In this episode of our special series on interoperability, hear from Tomaž Gornik, founder and CEO of Better.

Tomaž and Epstein Becker Green attorneys Karen Mandelbaum and Nivedita Patel talk about OpenEHR and emerging data soulution and pathways for U.S. businesses