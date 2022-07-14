July 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 195
Karen Mandelbaum
Nivedita B. Patel

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
Health Law Advisor

Interoperability: A New Vision Through openEHR [PODCAST]

Thursday, July 14, 2022

In the past decade, certified electronic health records (EHRs) have been instrumental in transforming medical records from paper to digital formats. 

What obstacles are currently preventing providers from sharing patient data with each other or patients from sharing health information from their personal devices with their providers? In this episode of our special series on interoperability, hear from Tomaž Gornik, founder and CEO of Better.

Tomaž  and Epstein Becker Green attorneys Karen Mandelbaum and Nivedita Patel talk about OpenEHR and emerging data soulution and pathways for U.S. businesses

 

©2022 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.
Karen Mandelbaum Healthcare Attorney Epstein Becker Green
Karen Mandelbaum
Senior Counsel

 Karen Mandelbaum is a Senior Counsel in the Health Care and Life Sciences practice, in the Washington, DC, office of Epstein Becker Green. She has deep experience in all aspects of data privacy and protection due to her work as a privacy and security official at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and in the private sector.

Ms. Mandelbaum:

  • Advises clients on all aspects of federal and state privacy and consumer data protection laws and regulations, including, HIPAA, HITECH, and 42 CFR Part 2
  • Helps design and develop effective data governance...
kmandelbaum@ebglaw.com
202-861-5322
www.ebglaw.com
Nivedita B. Patel
Nivedita Patel Health Law Attorney Epstein Becker Green Washington DC
Senior Counsel

Clients in the highly regulated health care industry turn to Nivedita Patel (“Ni-vay-dhi-tha Pu-tel”) for innovative and practical solutions to complex transactional, regulatory, and compliance issues. She brings to bear her nearly 10 years of experience as an in-house health care generalist and skilled negotiator to help clients achieve their business strategy and objectives.

A trusted advisor, Nivedita provides legal counsel and strategic business advice on state and federal health care fraud and abuse laws and regulations, including HIPAA,...

nbpatel@ebglaw.com
202-861-1836
www.ebglaw.com
