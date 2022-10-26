IRS Announces 2023 Increases to Qualified Retirement Plan Limits

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

On October 21st, the IRS released a number of additional inflation adjustments for 2023, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans. Perhaps most notably, the annual limit for pre-tax and Roth contributions by employees to 401(k) plans has jumped from $20,500 to $22,500, and the annual limit for “catch-up” contributions to such plans by employees who are age 50 or older has increased from $6,500 to $7,500. The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans. Earlier last week, the IRS announced the 2023 inflation adjustments for Flexible Spending Accounts and transportation fringe benefits, as discussed here.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans 2022 2023 Increase from 2022 to 2023 Annual Maximum Benefit $245,000 $265,000 $20,000 Qualified Defined Contribution Plans 2022 2023 Increase from 2022 to 2023 Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit $61,000 $66,000 $5,000 Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit $20,500 $22,500 $2,000 Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50+ $6,500 $7,500 $1,000 Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans 2022 2023 Increase from 2022 to 2023 Annual Participant Compensation Limit $305,000 $330,000 $25,000 Highly Compensated Employee Threshold $135,000 $150,000 $15,000 Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing $200,000 $215,000 $15,000

Jesse T. Foley also contributed to this article.