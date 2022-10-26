October 26, 2022

Justin S Alex

IRS Announces 2023 Increases to Qualified Retirement Plan Limits

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

On October 21st, the IRS released a number of additional inflation adjustments for 2023, including to certain limits for qualified retirement plans.  Perhaps most notably, the annual limit for pre-tax and Roth contributions by employees to 401(k) plans has jumped from $20,500 to $22,500, and the annual limit for “catch-up” contributions to such plans by employees who are age 50 or older has increased from $6,500 to $7,500.  The table below provides an overview of the key adjustments for qualified retirement plans.  Earlier last week, the IRS announced the 2023 inflation adjustments for Flexible Spending Accounts and transportation fringe benefits, as discussed here.

Qualified Defined Benefit Plans

 

2022

2023

Increase from 2022 to 2023

Annual Maximum Benefit

$245,000

$265,000

$20,000

Qualified Defined Contribution Plans

 

2022

2023

Increase from 2022 to 2023

Aggregate Annual Contribution Limit

$61,000

$66,000

$5,000

Annual Pre-Tax/Roth Contribution Limit

$20,500

$22,500

$2,000

Catch-Up Contribution Limit for Individuals 50+

$6,500

$7,500

$1,000

Other Adjustments for Qualified Plans

 

2022

2023

Increase from 2022 to 2023

Annual Participant Compensation Limit

$305,000

$330,000

$25,000

Highly Compensated Employee Threshold

$135,000

$150,000

$15,000

Key Employee Compensation Threshold for Top Heavy Testing

$200,000

$215,000

$15,000

 

Jesse T. Foley also contributed to this article.

© 2022 Proskauer Rose LLP. National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 298
