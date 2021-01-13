IRS Issues Final Regulations on Taxation of Carried Interest Under Section 1061

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

On January 7, 2021, the Internal Revenue Service (the “IRS”) and the Department of the Treasury released final regulations (the “Final Regulations”) implementing the provisions of Section 1061 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). Section 1061, which was enacted as part of the most recent U.S. tax reform in 2017, generally extends the holding period required to benefit from the favorable long-term capital gain treatment from one year to three years in certain cases. The Final Regulations generally retain the framework of the proposed regulations published on August 14, 2020 (the “Proposed Regulations,” which were covered in our earlier alert). However, the Final Regulations include a number of important revisions and clarifications. Fund sponsors should consider the possible implications of the Final Regulations to their funds including whether existing fund agreements should be revised.

In this alert, we provide a brief overview of the main rules under Section 1061 and highlight several of the most relevant revisions and clarifications included in the Final Regulations.

Section 1061 – Background

Congress enacted Section 1061 as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “2017 Tax Reform”). As mentioned, Section 1061 extends the holding period required to benefit from favorable long-term capital gain treatment from one year to three years in certain cases. In general, the three-year holding period applies to gain allocated to applicable partnership interests (“API”) held in connection with the performance of certain services, including, in particular, services of the type provided by fund managers in the private equity, hedge fund, real estate and family office sectors. The enactment of Section 1061 in such manner after decades of criticism aimed at financial sponsors and the corresponding preferential tax treatment attached to carried interest was generally viewed as a favorable outcome by the industry.

Section 1061 generally defines an API as an interest in a partnership transferred to or held by a taxpayer in connection with the performance of substantial services for the partnership in an “applicable trade or business” (“ATB”). An ATB is defined as any activity conducted on a regular, continuous, and substantial basis, through one or more entities, that consists of, in whole or in part, (1) raising or returning capital and (2) investing in or disposing of “specified assets,” identifying such assets for investment or disposition, or developing such assets. For these purposes, “specified assets” are defined as securities, commodities, real estate held for rental or investment, cash or cash equivalents, options or derivatives contracts with respect to any of the foregoing, and an interest in a partnership to the extent of such partnership’s proportionate interest in any of the foregoing.

The Final Regulations

While the Final Regulations generally keep the framework of the Proposed Regulations, they do provide several important clarifications and simplifications to the applications of Section 1061.