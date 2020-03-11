ISO Standard Specifies Characteristics and Measurement Methods for Carbon Nanotube Suspensions
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published standard ISO/TS 19808:2020, “Nanotechnologies — Carbon nanotube suspensions — Specification of characteristics and measurement methods.” The standard specifies the characteristics to be measured of suspensions containing multi-walled carbon nanotubes (carbon nanotube suspensions). The standard includes the essential and additional characteristics of the carbon nanotube suspension, and the corresponding measurement methods. ISO notes that characteristics specific to health, environmental, and safety issues are excluded from the standard.