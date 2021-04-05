ISO Updates Series of Standards for Nanotechnology
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published a news item on April 1, 2021, entitled “The Science of Tiny Little Things.” According to the item, ISO has recently made some revisions and updates to its comprehensive 13-part series of International Standards for nanotechnology. Updated standards include ISO/TS 80004-3, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 3: Carbon nano-objects, which defines terms and concepts for carbon nano-objects, ISO/TS 80004-6, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 6: Nano-object characterization, and ISO/TS 80004-8, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 8: Nanomanufacturing processes. The item states that work is underway “to develop a standard that will consolidate some of the most fundamental terminology in the series.” The item lists the following standards that are in the current series:
ISO/TS 80004-1, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 1: Core terms;
ISO/TS 80004-2, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 2: Nano-objects;
ISO/TS 80004-4, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 4: Nanostructured materials;
ISO/TS 80004-5, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 5: Nano/bio interface;
ISO/TS 80004-7, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 7: Diagnostics and therapeutics for healthcare;
ISO/TS 80004-9, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 9: Nano-enabled electrotechnical products and systems;
ISO/TS 80004-11, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 11: Nanolayer, nanocoating, nanofilm, and related terms;
ISO/TS 80004-12, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 12: Quantum phenomena in nanotechnology; and
ISO/TS 80004-13, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 13: Graphene and related two-dimensional (2D) materials.