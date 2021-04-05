ISO Updates Series of Standards for Nanotechnology

Monday, April 5, 2021

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) published a news item on April 1, 2021, entitled “The Science of Tiny Little Things.” According to the item, ISO has recently made some revisions and updates to its comprehensive 13-part series of International Standards for nanotechnology. Updated standards include ISO/TS 80004-3, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 3: Carbon nano-objects, which defines terms and concepts for carbon nano-objects, ISO/TS 80004-6, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 6: Nano-object characterization, and ISO/TS 80004-8, Nanotechnologies – Vocabulary – Part 8: Nanomanufacturing processes. The item states that work is underway “to develop a standard that will consolidate some of the most fundamental terminology in the series.” The item lists the following standards that are in the current series: