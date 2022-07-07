July 7, 2022

Volume XII, Number 188
July 07, 2022

July 06, 2022

July 05, 2022

Article By

Linn F. Freedman

Robinson & Cole LLP
Data Privacy + Security Insider

Joint Advisory Warns of MedusaLocker Ransomware

Thursday, July 7, 2022

A recently-issued joint advisory by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and the Treasury Department warns that MedusaLocker ransomware “targets vulnerabilities in Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to access victims’ networks.” The alert encourages “network defenders to examine their current cybersecurity posture and apply the recommended mitigations,…including:

  • Prioritize remediating known exploited vulnerabilities.

  • Train users to recognize and report phishing attempts.

  • Enable and enforce multifactor authentication.”

MedusaLocker exploits vulnerabilities in RDP, encrypts the victim’s data, and sends a ransom note embedded in the encrypted files demanding payment in Bitcoin to obtain the encryption key.

The alert (linked here) provides technical details and mitigation steps.

Copyright © 2022 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.National Law Review, Volume XII, Number 188
Linn F. Freedman
Linn F. Freedman
Partner

Linn Freedman practices in data privacy and security law, cybersecurity, and complex litigation.

lfreedman@rc.com
401-709-3353
www.rc.com
