Michael J. Sheehan
McDermott Will & Emery
Judith Grimmer BDO | Leaders Moving 2020 Forward [Video]

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

In our Leaders Moving 2020 Forward series, learn from leading executives the various strategies they have applied to help support your workforce, manage your business, mitigate risk and understand the economic impacts of global change. We must all work together and navigate our way to a better future.

In this episode, we speak with Judith Grimmer, Deputy General Counsel at BDO. Judy explains how BDO is committed to helping clients steer through these tough times due to the pandemic and focus more on recruiting, mentoring and increasing dialogue to address issues related to social and racial justice.

