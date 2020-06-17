July 2020 Visa Bulletin Shows Sizeable Advancement for EB-1 India

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

The Department of State (DOS) July 2020 Visa Bulletin shows significant advancements for EB-1 India and slight movement in the majority of employment-based categories.

In the EB-1 category, all countries with the exceptions of India and China will remain current in July. India will advance by 11 months on the Final Action chart, while China will only progress by a mere week.

Similarly, in the EB-2 category, all countries with the exceptions of India and China will remain current in July. Again, in the EB-2 category, China will only progress by one week to Nov. 8, 2015, and India will progress by four weeks to July 8, 2009.

Within the Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers category (EB-3), China will again progress by one week, India by two months, and all other countries will progress by five months on the Final Action chart.

USCIS has yet to announce if it will accept adjustment of status applications based on the Filing Date or Final Action Date charts published by the Department of State, but it has utilized the Final Action Date chart since April 2020 and is anticipated to use this chart again in July as we approach the end of Fiscal Year 2020.