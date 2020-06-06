Key Changes to the Paycheck Protection Program

Additional Exemptions to Reductions in Loan Forgiveness: The CARES Act provided that the amount of the PPP loan forgiveness for certain reductions in the number of full-time equivalent employees and/or wages and salaries during the forgiveness period. The CARES Act provided that the reduction penalty will not apply to the extent a borrower that reduced headcount from February 15, 2020 through April 26, 2020 restores workforce count and salaries/wages to the level in effect on February 15, 2020 by June 30, 2020. The Flexibility Act further extended this restoration deadline to December 31, 2020, so that the reduction penalty will not apply to the extent that, by December 31, 2020, the borrower restores their workforce count and salaries/wages to the level in effect on February 15, 2020.

Additionally, the Flexibility Act added additional exemptions to the reduction in the amount of loan forgiveness. Now, the amount of loan forgiveness will not be reduced based on a reduction in the number of full-time equivalent employees if the borrower, in good faith: