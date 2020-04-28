April 28, 2020

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image

April 28, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 27, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 26, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
David J. Pryzbylski
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
BT Labor Relations

Labor Board: Union’s Attempted Roadblock To Member Resignation Unlawful

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Unions, like employers, have various obligations to their members under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). While not litigated as frequently as alleged company violations, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) does prosecute labor law violations by unions when they are believed to have occurred. A recently released advice memo provides a recent example of such an instance.

At issue in the case was an employee who was working on a construction project where the Laborers union was representing certain workers. The employee joined the union and signed a dues authorization card to permit the union to deduct dues from his paycheck for successive one-year periods with a limited revocation window each year. The authorization further prevented the worker from resigning his union membership as long as his dues authorization remained in effect. The employee worked in Virginia, which is a right-to-work state. In right-to-work states, it is unlawful to require an employee to be or remain a union member as a condition of employment.

The NLRB determined the dues checkoff form was unlawful based on the language that prevented resignation of union membership. The board specifically found that the language placed an undue burden on an employee’s right to voluntarily be a union member or not, noting the agency’s longstanding prohibition against unions placing any “meaningful restrictions” on an employee’s right to resign. The agreement at issue here limited that option to only one short revocation window each year. In other words, it was too restrictive.

This serves as another reminder that union conduct is regulated just like employer conduct under the NLRA and held to strict standards. 

© 2020 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

About this Author

David J. Pryzbylski, Barnes Thornburg Law Firm, Indianapolis, Labor Law Attorney
David J. Pryzbylski
Partner

David concentrates a large portion of his practice on assisting employers with traditional labor matters. His deep experience includes collective bargaining, work stoppages, arbitrations, union avoidance training and strategies, union representation elections, unfair labor practice charges, contract administration, and various other labor relations issues.

David has helped companies secure favorable outcomes with labor issues around the country. He has experience with numerous labor unions, including the Steelworkers, Teamsters, Laborers, Sheet...

david.pryzbylski@btlaw.com
317-231-6464
www.btlaw.com