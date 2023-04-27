April 27, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 117
Advertisement

64

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

April 26, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 25, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

April 24, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Jennifer B. Rubin

Mintz
Viewpoints

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Leaving the Boss on Read

Thursday, April 27, 2023

The recent report about the hybrid working environment's negative impact on career development tells us that personal interaction impacts learning. The value of in-person interaction -- and the instant feedback that comes from it -- cannot be understated. These skills go beyond the nuts and bolts of how to do a job. They include important learning about how to engage in daily interactions that lead to good personal habits and how to drive collaboration.  

Those simple interactions, such as gratitude that is expressed with more than the single dimension of an email ("thanks"), has been shown to actually create a more collaborative and productive working environment. But a gap appears to be developing in the virtual world, which might be attributable to the electronic working environment that fosters digital discard. 

This behavior includes slights such as failing to respond to (or even acknowledge) a sender's communication, such as email, or leaving an email "on read".  It is hard to imagine an employee failing to respond to a supervisor's question posed to the employee in person. But the easily dodged email in the digital divide emboldens this behavior. 

A case can be made that observing someone the worker admires helps a worker build skills that cannot be taught from a book, course or screen. Watching someone successfully engage with others imparts important clues about how to behave in a workplace.

Developing those skills remotely is hard. But it is even harder for the worker to know what they are missing. Leaving the boss on read is probably not a great career move. But expanding the scope of personal interaction in the workplace is certainly worth considering.  

©1994-2023 Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. All Rights Reserved.National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 117
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Jennifer Rubin Employment Attorney Mintz
Jennifer B. Rubin
Member

Jen draws on 30 years of experience crafting legal solutions to employment challenges. Her clients include small and large businesses and individual representation of executives. She advises technology, financial services, publishing, retail, professional services, and health care companies seeking regulatory, litigation, and compliance advice. She divides her employment practice between wage and hour compliance and trial practice, with a focus on class actions, trade secrets and employment mobility disputes, and the defense of discrimination, retaliation and other disputes arising from...

[email protected]
858.314.1550
www.mintz.com
www.employmentmattersblog.com