LIBOR Transition [PODCAST]
An update on the current state of LIBOR and where we go from here with Matt Hoffman and John Clemow of Chatham Financial
In this episode, hosts Rusty Fleming and Lee Hart interview Matt Hoffman and John Clemow of Chatham Financial where they discuss:
The current state of LIBOR and recent developments.
The emerging “alternative indices” including SOFR, Ameribor and BSBY.
How different banking sectors are approaching LIBOR transition.
The impact of LIBOR transition on hedge instruments.