June 10, 2021

Volume XI, Number 161

 

June 09, 2021

June 08, 2021

June 07, 2021

Article By
Rusty A. Fleming
Nelson Mullins
Idea Exchange - Insights
LIBOR Transition [PODCAST]

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

An update on the current state of LIBOR and where we go from here with Matt Hoffman and John Clemow of Chatham Financial

In this episode, hosts Rusty Fleming and Lee Hart interview Matt Hoffman and John Clemow of Chatham Financial where they discuss:

  • The current state of LIBOR and recent developments.

  • The emerging “alternative indices” including SOFR, Ameribor and BSBY.

  • How different banking sectors are approaching LIBOR transition.

  • The impact of LIBOR transition on hedge instruments.

 

Copyright ©2021 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 160
Rusty Fleming Corporate Banking Financial Attorney Atlanta Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
Rusty A. Fleming
Partner

Rusty represents traditional and non-traditional lenders in a variety of transactions, including syndicated and single-lender corporate and ABL credit facilities, CMBS loans, bridge loans, life co. balance sheet loans, and mezzanine loans. He also represents lenders active in the convenience/retail petroleum industry and restaurant industry providing acquisition, working capital, letter of credit facilities, and other types of financing. Rusty has also assisted a number of clients with designing, establishing, and launching new loan programs. Additionally, Rusty’s team handles the...

