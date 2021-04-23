April 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 113

 

April 23, 2021

April 22, 2021

April 21, 2021

Myla Reizen
K&L Gates
Long-Term Care: Exploring Lessons from the Past Year and Current Topics Facing the Industry [PODCAST]

Friday, April 23, 2021

In this week's episode, Myla Reizen interviews Bruce Spurlock, quality expert and President and CEO of Cynosure Health, about long-term care facilities focusing on lessons learned over the past year with COVID-19, with a deep-dive into a recent survey of California nursing homes and key take-aways. The presenters also address current issues facing the industry including top-of-mind concerns with vaccine hesitancy, potential litigation, and patient concerns when entering long-term care moving forward.

 

Myla Reizen Health Care Attorney K&L Gates Miami, FL
Myla Reizen
Partner

Myla Reizen is a partner in the firm’s Miami office. She is a member of the global health care and FDA practice group.

Myla concentrates her practice in health law, representing health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, hospices, physician groups, and other health care entities and providers.

Myla focuses her health care practice on government and internal investigations, health care regulatory matters, and compliance. She advises providers on government and qui tam matters ranging from quality of care issues to...

Myla.Reizen@klgates.com
305-539-3311
www.klgates.com
