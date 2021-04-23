Long-Term Care: Exploring Lessons from the Past Year and Current Topics Facing the Industry [PODCAST]
In this week's episode, Myla Reizen interviews Bruce Spurlock, quality expert and President and CEO of Cynosure Health, about long-term care facilities focusing on lessons learned over the past year with COVID-19, with a deep-dive into a recent survey of California nursing homes and key take-aways. The presenters also address current issues facing the industry including top-of-mind concerns with vaccine hesitancy, potential litigation, and patient concerns when entering long-term care moving forward.