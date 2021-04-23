Long-Term Care: Exploring Lessons from the Past Year and Current Topics Facing the Industry [PODCAST]

Myla Reizen is a partner in the firm’s Miami office. She is a member of the global health care and FDA practice group.

Myla concentrates her practice in health law, representing health systems, hospitals, academic medical centers, home health agencies, skilled nursing facilities, hospices, physician groups, and other health care entities and providers.

Myla focuses her health care practice on government and internal investigations, health care regulatory matters, and compliance. She advises providers on government and qui tam matters ranging from quality of care issues to...