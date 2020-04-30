April 30, 2020

 

Main Street Lending Program: Revised Term Sheets Expected Soon

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

As described in our previous advisory, on April 9, 2020 the Federal Reserve announced it was exercising its emergency lending authority to create a Main Street Lending Program (Main Street Program) to provide up to $600 billion in liquidity to lenders that make direct loans to main street businesses.

On April 29, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell announced that a second round of term sheets for the Main Street Program would be released soon and that this program would become operational shortly thereafter. These new term sheets follow the Federal Reserve's reported receipt of more than 2,200 comment letters and its active discussions with various stakeholders, including investment and retail banks, with a goal of maximizing the efficacy of the Main Street Program for eligible businesses of differing sizes and capital needs.

We will provide an analysis of the new term sheets once released. Powell also reiterated the Federal Reserve’s commitment to utilizing its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy, noting that preserving the flow of credit is essential. Powell also remarked that these tools are being “forcefully, proactively and aggressively” deployed but remain subject to legal limits. In particular, Powell cautioned that the Federal Reserve’s lending authority does not allow it to make grants but only loans to solvent businesses with an expectation of being repaid.

Separately, on April 23 the Federal Reserve announced that it would be making publicly available certain information regarding its emergency lending programs, which will include the Main Street Program. Specifically, names and details of participants in such programs, as well as amounts borrowed and interest rate charged, will be reported by the Federal Reserve. Potential borrowers may want to keep this in mind when analyzing their options for seeking capital.

Seth W. Ashby, Varnum Law Firm, Grand Rapids, Corporate Planning Attorney, Private Equity Lawyer
Seth W. Ashby
Partner

Seth is a partner and member of the firm’s Business and Corporate Services Team. He is experienced in business representation, planning and counseling. He focuses on mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity, securities, distressed asset and restructuring, and commercial transactions. Seth also advises clients with respect to corporate governance, regulatory and other general corporate matters.

Brendan G. Best
Brendan G. Best, Varnum, Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Lawyer, Manufacturing Industry Attorney
Partner

Brendan focuses his practice on restructuring, workouts and bankruptcies, representing creditors, debtors and other parties in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, out-of-court workouts and restructurings, distressed transactions and general insolvencies. Brendan has a national insolvency practice, serving clients in diverse industries including manufacturing, automotive, building supply and service, energy, oil and gas, health care, food service, gaming, hospitality, construction and real estate.

Brendan serves as outside bankruptcy counsel for clients, advising them on commercial issues with troubled customers and suppliers, and he also frequently serves as counsel to official unsecured creditors’ committees in Chapter 11 cases.

Brendan is an experienced federal and state court litigator and has successfully represented clients in bench trials over issues including adequate protection, plan confirmation, valuation and other matters, as well as non-dischargeability actions, avoidance actions, and other debtor-creditor matters in state and federal courts. He is a frequent writer and speaker on restructuring, workouts and bankruptcy.

Michael J. Romaya
Michael J. Romaya, Varnum, Financial Services Attorney, Acquisition Funding Lawyer
Partner

Michael Romaya represents lenders and borrowers in a wide variety of commercial financial transactions. He has structured, negotiated, and documented numerous senior and subordinate debt financing arrangements of all types, including secured and unsecured single bank and syndicated credit agreements, multi-currency financing facilities, mezzanine facilities and acquisition financings. His practice also focuses  on workouts and restructuring of troubled credits.

Additionally, Michael advises significant companies on different areas of corporate...

Kristen M. Veresh
Kristen M. Veresh, finance attorney, Varnum
Associate

Kristen is an associate in the finance and corporate practice groups, and focuses her practice on both financial matters, and business and corporate matters. She represents lenders and borrowers in a variety of financial transactions including real property, acquisition and commercial financing transactions. In addition, she advises startup to mid-size companies in general business, corporate governance and private equity matters.

