Matching “DO NOT CALL ACT” Proposals

Sunday, August 22, 2021

As the Czar previously reported, after the DO NOT Call Act of 2021 debuted in the U.S. Senate (S. 1913), two bipartisan members of the House of Representatives introduced an identically titled proposal (H.R. 4919)(https://tcpaworld.com/2021/08/04/bill-to-add-jail-time-to-tcpa-gathers-steam-bi-partisan-house-bill-introduced-to-send-robocallers-to-jail/).

The text of the latter has now emerged and, to no real surprise, the language of the two proposals also is identical. The twin bills are pending before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and House Energy and Commerce Committee, respectively.

TCPAWorld will be following as the Congressional session winds down.