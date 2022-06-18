Midyear 2022 State and Major Locality Minimum Wage Increases

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Several state and local minimum wage rates will increase in the latter half of 2022, with most of these changes effective on July 1, 2022. Increases to minimum wage rates for nonexempt employees and tipped employees in Florida will occur later in the year, on September 30, 2022. The chart below lists the state and major locality minimum wage increases scheduled for the summer and fall of 2022, along with related changes in the minimum cash wage for tipped employees where applicable. The new increased minimum wage rates are presented in bold text.

NOTE: Jurisdictions that will not see—or have not announced—upcoming midyear increases in their minimum wage rates are not included in the chart below. This chart includes the major localities with minimum wage rates that will increase in mid-2022. It is not exhaustive of all localities nationwide that may have a minimum wage rate different from the federal or state rate.

Midyear 2022 Minimum Wage Increases

Effective July 1, 2022

State Jurisdiction/Minimum Wage Minimum Cash Wage

(Tipped Employees) California Berkeley

$16.32 (current)

$16.99 (effective July 1, 2022) Emeryville

$17.13 (current)

$17.68 (effective July 1, 2022) Los Angeles (City)

$15.00 (current)

$16.04 (effective July 1, 2022) Los Angeles (County – unincorporated)

$15.00 (current)

$15.96 (effective July 1, 2022) Malibu

$15.00 (current)

$15.96 (effective July 1, 2022) Pasadena

$15.00 (current)

$16.11 (effective July 1, 2022) San Francisco

$16.32 (current)

$16.99 (effective July 1, 2022) Santa Monica

$15.00 (current)

$15.96 (effective July 1, 2022) West Hollywood

Employers with 50 or more employees :

$15.50 (current)

$16.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers with 49 or fewer employees :

$15.00 (current)

$16.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Hotel employers (as defined) :

$17.64 (current)

$18.35 (effective July 1, 2022) Tip credit not allowed in California. Connecticut Statewide

$13.00 (current)

$14.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Statewide

Tipped service employees other than bartenders :

$6.38 (current) (set cash wage amount) Bartenders :

$8.23 (current) (set cash wage amount) District of Columbia Districtwide

$15.20 (current)

$16.10 (effective July 1, 2022) Districtwide

$5.05 (current)

$5.35 (effective July 1, 2022) Illinois Chicago

Employers with 21 or more total employees :

$15.00 (current)

$15.40 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers with 4-20 total employees :

$14.00 (current)

$14.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Cook County

$13.00 (current)

$13.35 (effective July 1, 2022) Chicago

Employers with 21 or more total employees :

$9.00 (current)

$9.24 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers with 4-20 total employees :

$8.40 (current)

$8.70 (effective July 1, 2022) Cook County

$6.30 (current)

$7.40 (effective July 1, 2022) Maryland Montgomery County

Employers with 51 or more employees :

$15.00 (current)

$15.65 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers with 11-50 employees :

$14.00 (current)

$14.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers with 10 or fewer employees :

$13.50 (current)

$14.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Montgomery County

$4.00 (current) (no change) Minnesota Minneapolis

Large employers

(more than 100 total employees):

$14.25 (current)

$15.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Small employers

(100 or fewer total employees):

$12.50 (current)

$13.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Saint Paul

Macro businesses

(10,001 or more total employees):

$12.50 (current)

$15.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Large businesses

(101–10,000 total employees):

$12.50 (current)

$13.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Small businesses

(6–100 total employees):

$11.00 (current)

$12.00 (effective July 1, 2022) Micro businesses

(5 or fewer employees):

$10.00 (current)

$10.75 (effective July 1, 2022) Tip credit not allowed in Minnesota. Nevada Statewide

Employers offering qualified health insurance benefits :

$8.75 (current)

$9.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers that do not offer qualified health insurance benefits :

$9.75 (current)

$10.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Tip credit not allowed in Nevada. Oregon Standard statewide rate:

$12.75 (current)

$13.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Portland metro employers

(i.e., employers located within the “urban growth boundary of a metropolitan service district”):

$14.00 (current)

$14.75 (effective July 1, 2022) Employers in nonurban counties (as defined by the law):

$12.00 (current)

$12.50 (effective July 1, 2022) Tip credit not allowed in Oregon.

Effective September 30, 2022

State Jurisdiction/Minimum Wage Minimum Cash Wage

(Tipped Employees) Florida Statewide

$10.00 (current)

$11.00 (effective September 30, 2022) Statewide

$6.98 (current)

$7.98 (effective September 30, 2022)

In addition to the above chart, employers may find the interactive map below helpful in preparing for these wage and hour changes in the summer and fall of 2022 and in coming years. The map provides the minimum wage rate and applicable tip credits—in addition to employers’ minimum cash wage obligations—for each state and the District of Columbia.

State and federal minimum wage information—in addition to other wage and hour information—is also available in OD Comply: State Wage and Hour subscription materials, which are updated and provided to OD Comply subscribers as the law changes.

Share this Insight