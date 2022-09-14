September 14, 2022

Volume XII, Number 257
Kevin D. Collins
Seth D. DuCharme
Daniel J. Pope

Bracewell LLP
Bracewell Podcasts

Monitor/Sidebar Crossover Part 1: I Am The One Who Knocks [PODCAST]

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

In the first of a two-part series on government investigations and inspections, Bracewell partners Kevin Collins and Seth Du Charme join Environmental Law Monitor host Daniel Pope for a discussion of best practices for preparing for government inspections at facilities.  Kevin is a partner in our Austin office and Seth is a partner in New York.

For any company that has regulated facilities or sites, what are some of those best practices that companies can start doing now to prepare for the day when their facility is visited for an inspection or subjected to a deeper investigation by DOJ or an administrative agency?

You need to have a plan, and you need to understand what authority the agency's presenting to you to gather your information or come onto your facility. There's a lot of warrantless acquisition of information going on right now, and there are lots of commercial providers that will sell your geolocation information to the government if the government will ask them and pay for it.

For any company that is regulated, particularly by the EPA, but by any government agency, what best practices can they adopt to help them prepare them for an inspection or investigation?

You can create very simple plans with lots of white space.  Something that is easy to read when the inspector shows up. Let your security staff or your gate people know what to do if someone shows up and presents credentials. They need to understand they can take the credential or not take it, but they can look at the credential and call to validate whether or not the person who's standing there is in fact from the agency that they represent themselves to be from. There is nothing wrong with that. Agents understand that is something that will be done. If you want to get more complicated, some statutory authorities that allow for inspection will allow for government agents to come into your facility under their appropriate authority.

These things always go more smoothly when you act professionally and calmly, but that does not mean you give away the farm and volunteer things you don't have to. Having that confidence to act calm and professional in what is undoubtedly going to be a stressful situation is really important for the company because people can appear guilty just when they're nervous and they can arouse suspicion just through any kind of erratic behavior. You can lose confidence quickly if the inspectors or the agents get the impression that you are either willfully trying to disobey the rules or you are trying to mislead or misdirect them, so you want to have that confidence, professionalism, know your rights, keep the temperature down and everything should go more smoothly for everyone involved.

 

© 2022 Bracewell LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 256
About this Author

Kevin D. Collins, Bracewell, Government Investigations Attorney, Chemicals Sector lawyer,
Kevin D. Collins
Partner

Kevin is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Texas. He is a trial lawyer and has experience trying cases to jury verdict in state and federal court.

He also assists companies responding to government investigations after major industrial accidents and chemical releases in the energy and chemical sectors. Kevin has experience responding to investigations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Chemical Safety Board (CSB), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Pipeline and Hazardous...

[email protected]
512-494-3640
www.bracewell.com
Seth D. DuCharme
Seth DuCharme Insurance Lawyer Bracewell LLP
Partner

Seth DuCharme draws on his 14 years of experience as a senior-level law enforcement officer to advise companies and individuals on cases involving cybersecurity and breach response, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) diligence and litigation, export controls, sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering.

Seth served in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York from 2008 through 2021. He held various positions at the Eastern District, including Chief of the Criminal Division, Chief of the National Security & Cybercrime Section, and Acting United...

[email protected]
212-508-6165
bracewell.com/
Daniel J. Pope
Daniel Pope Energy Environmental Attorney
Associate

Daniel Pope provides environmental permitting and regulatory assistance to industrial companies, particularly in the energy sector. He also helps in the defense of environmental enforcement actions and advises on the environmental aspects of transactional matters.

Prior to joining Bracewell, Daniel served in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas as an intern in the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division, and eventually as a law clerk in the Special Litigation Division. He also served as a judicial assistant for The Honorable Fred Biery, Judge to the US District Court for the Western...

[email protected]
512.494.3675
bracewell.com
