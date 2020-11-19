Naturalization Civics Test Revised
On Nov. 13, 2020, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that a revised version of the naturalization civics test will be administered to applicants who apply for naturalization on or after Dec. 1, 2020. The civics test is administered as part of the naturalization interview at USCIS. The revised test will require applicants to study 128 civic items (up from 100) and answer 20 questions. However, the passing score requirement will remain at 60%, meaning that candidates must answer at least 12 out of 20 questions correctly to pass. USCIS will also maintain current guidelines for statutorily established special considerations for applicants who are 65 years old or older and have at least 20 years of lawful permanent resident status. These individuals will need to answer at least 6 out of 10 questions correctly in order to pass. Updated test items and study guides can be found on the Citizenship Resource Center section of the USCIS website.
Lizbeth M. Chow contributed to this article.