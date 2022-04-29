April 29, 2022

Volume XII, Number 119
Christophe Leprêtre

Keller and Heckman LLP
Tomorrow's Food and Feed

New Guidance for Management of Biological Foodborne Outbreaks, and Identification of CCPs

Friday, April 29, 2022

The 52nd session of the Codex Committee on Food Hygiene (CCFH), chaired by the USA, was held virtually in early March 2022.

During this session, the CCFH52 reported that it finalized its work on:

  • a new Guidance for the Management of Biological Foodborne Outbreaks; and on,

  • a decision-tree to guide food business operators and countries in the identification of critical control points (CCPs) as part of HACCP plans (step 7 of 12) and as an essential component of the application of the Codex Alimentarius General Principles of Food Hygiene.

The CCFH52 also discussed the below two draft guidance texts – in various degrees of detail:

  • the draft Guidelines for the Control of Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia Coli (STEC); and,

  • the draft Guidelines for the use and reuse of water

Outstanding issues related to both of them will be further elaborated through in-between electronic working groups and further reviewed at the CCFH53 session, planned to meet in person this time in San Diego, CA, USA, no later than forthcoming November 2022.

© 2022 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XII, Number 119
