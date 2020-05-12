May 12, 2020

 

May 11, 2020

Article By
Erin D. Schilling
Polsinelli PC
New Voluntary Self-Identification Form

Monday, May 11, 2020

On Friday Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs (OFCCP) released an updated Voluntary Self-Identification of Disability Form (CC-305).  The new form is much shorter than the previous form and now fits on a single page.  The announced purpose of the change is to increase the response rate to the form. 

Covered federal contractors are required to invite all applicants and new hires to self-identify as an individual with a disability using this form.  Once every five years, a contractor must re-extend the invitation to self-identify disability status to current employees.  While covered federal contractors have some discretion with the format and content of invitations to self-identify race, ethnicity, gender and veteran status, there is little to no discretion with the format and content of the invitation to self-identify disabilities. 

Covered federal contractors have until August 4, 2020 to implement the new form into their applicant and employee self-identification process. 

