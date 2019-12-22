December 22, 2019

 

December 21, 2019

December 20, 2019

Article By
Kevin M. Foley
Laura N. Krcmaric
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest

NFA Announces Effective Date for Amendments to CTA Performance Reporting and Disclosures Requirements

Sunday, December 22, 2019

On December 18, National Futures Association (NFA) announced that its recent amendments to NFA Compliance Rule 2-34 and two interpretive notices relating to performance reporting and disclosures by commodity pool operators and commodity trading advisors will take effect on February 1, 2020.

More information about the amendments is available in the September 6 edition of the Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest.

