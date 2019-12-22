NFA Announces Effective Date for Amendments to CTA Performance Reporting and Disclosures Requirements
On December 18, National Futures Association (NFA) announced that its recent amendments to NFA Compliance Rule 2-34 and two interpretive notices relating to performance reporting and disclosures by commodity pool operators and commodity trading advisors will take effect on February 1, 2020.
More information about the amendments is available in the September 6 edition of the Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest.