December 11, 2020

Volume X, Number 346

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

December 11, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 10, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

December 09, 2020

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Christian B. Hennion
Jack A. West
Katten
Corporate and Financial Weekly Digest
Advertisement

NFA Issues Notice to Members Regarding Compliance Date Swaps Proficiency Requirements

Friday, December 11, 2020

On December 8, the National Futures Association (NFA) issued Notice I-20-45 to remind member firms that the compliance date for NFA’s Swaps Proficiency Requirements (Requirements) is January 31, 2021 (Compliance Date). As more fully discussed in the July 10, 2020 edition of the Corporate & Financial Weekly Digest, NFA Members with associated persons (AP) required to satisfy the Requirements must ensure that covered individuals are in compliance by the Compliance Date. Individuals who do not satisfy the Requirements by the Compliance Date will be unable to engage in swaps activities until they have done so. After the Compliance Date, any individual seeking to engage in swaps activity will need to satisfy the Requirements prior to being approved as a swap AP at an intermediary or acting as an AP at a swap dealer.

For complete details regarding who must fulfill the Requirements, Notice I-19-09 is available here.

Notice I-20-45 is available here.

©2020 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLPNational Law Review, Volume X, Number 346
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Christian B. Hennion, Finance Attorney, Katten Muchin Law Firm
Christian B. Hennion
Associate

Christian B. Hennion concentrates his practice in financial services and asset management matters, including counseling fund managers, registered investment advisers and commodity trading advisors on both transactional and regulatory matters. Chris has advised a wide range of US and international managers, from start-ups to large institutions, regarding a variety of matters, including private fund launches and reorganizations, advisory engagements, Investment Advisers Act and Commodity Exchange Act compliance obligations, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures...

christian.hennion@katten.com
312-902-5521
katten.com
Jack A. West
Jack West Financial Attorney Katten
Associate

Jack West is an associate in the Financial Markets and Funds practice.

jack.west@katten.com
312-902-5463
katten.com
Advertisement
Advertisement