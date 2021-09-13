September 13, 2021

Volume XI, Number 256

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

September 13, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Wesley K. Wright
Kathleen M. Slattery

Keller and Heckman LLP
Beyond Telecom Law Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

NG911 Funding Update

Monday, September 13, 2021

Last week, the House Energy & Commerce Committee released its portion of the Budget Reconciliation Act.  This includes a $10 billion appropriation for Next Generation 911 (NG911) grant programs.

A summary of the appropriation is below.

The proposed Section appropriates $10 billion for:

  • Implementing NG911;

  • Operating and maintaining NG911;

  • Training directly related to implementing, maintaining, and operating NG911 (if the cost does not exceed 3% of the total grant award);

  • Planning and implementation activities (if the cost does not exceed 1% of the total grant award); and,

  • Administrative Expenses associated with implementation of this Section (up to 2% of the total amount appropriated).

For an entity to be eligible to participate, it must comply with the following requirements:

  • The entity must not engage in 911 fee diversion (obligations and expenditures must be “acceptable” as determined by FCC Rules and Federal Law);

  • The entity must use funds to support the deployment of NG911 in a manner that ensures reliability, interoperability, and requires the use of commonly accepted standards; and,

  • No later than three years after funds are distributed, the entity must establish or commit to establish a sustainable funding mechanism for NG911 and effective cybersecurity resources.

There are additional requirements for State and Tribal Organizations, including:

  • The entity must designate a point of contact to coordinate the implementation of NG911; and,

  • The entity’s plan for NG911 must meet minimum standards for interoperability, reliability, data processing and storage, and cybersecurity, among other requirements.

In addition to the $10 billion, the proposed Section also appropriates:

  • $80 million to establish the Next Generation 9-1-1 Cybersecurity Center to coordinate with State, local, and regional governments to share cybersecurity information, analyze cybersecurity threats, and share guidelines and best practices for intrusion detection and prevention as it relates to NG911

  • $20 million to establish a 16-member Public Safety Next Generation 9-1-1 Advisory Board to make recommendations to the Assistant Secretary (NTIA) with respect to NG911, including administering the grant program.

Several hurdles remain to be cleared, but this is a positive development for NG911 funding nationwide.  

© 2021 Keller and Heckman LLPNational Law Review, Volume XI, Number 256
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Wesley K. Wright, Keller Heckman, Telecommunications Lawyer, FCC Enforcement Attorney, DC
Wesley K. Wright
Partner

Wesley Wright joined Keller and Heckman in 2006 and practices in the areas of telecommunications law.  He assists corporate clients and trade associations with various legal and regulatory matters before the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Aviation Administration, courts and state agencies.

Mr. Wright’s practice includes private wireless licensing, FCC enforcement, and related transactional matters.  He counsels clients on internal operations and governance matters and has drafted and negotiated asset purchase agreements,...

wright@khlaw.com
202.434.4239
www.khlaw.com
Kathleen M. Slattery
Kathleen M. Slattery, Keller Heckman, telecommunications, trade associations, critical infrastructure companies
Associate

Kathleen Slattery practices in all areas of telecommunications law assisting corporate clients, trade associations, critical infrastructure companies and commercial providers with licensing, regulatory and transactional matters before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the courts and state agencies. 

Prior to joining Keller and Heckman, Ms. Slattery worked for government agencies, associations, and the United States House of Representatives and Senate, where she gained experience in...

slattery@khlaw.com
202-434-4244
khlaw.com
Advertisement
Advertisement