Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog
NNI Publishes Supplement to President’s 2021 Budget Request

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

On October 27, 2020, the U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative published the National Nanotechnology Initiative Supplement to the President’s 2021 Budget (Supplement), which serves as the annual report for NNI, called for under the provisions of the 21st Century Nanotechnology Research and Development Act.  According to the Supplement, the President’s 2021 budget requests more than $1.7 billion for NNI, with an increased investment in the foundational research intended to lead to discoveries that will advance a wide range of areas.  Cumulatively totaling more than $31 billion (including the 2021 request), the Supplement states that “this support reflects the importance of investments that advance the fundamental understanding of and ability to control matter at the nanoscale, as well as the translation of that knowledge into technological breakthroughs that benefit the American people.”  The Supplement notes that past research has led to applications in areas as diverse as consumer electronics, energy, water purification, aerospace, automotive, infrastructure, sporting goods, textiles, agriculture, and medicine.  Current efforts are using nanotechnology in the development of vaccine candidates, sensors for testing strategies, and preventive measures such as masks, filters, and antimicrobial coatings.

According to the Supplement, the NNI investments in 2019 and 2020 and those proposed in 2021 reflect a sustained emphasis on broad, fundamental research in nanoscience.  The President’s Budget includes nanotechnology investments intended to further the progress of NNI “to advance a world-class research portfolio, facilitate commercialization of nanotechnology-enabled applications, support a dynamic infrastructure and skilled workforce, and ensure responsible development of nanotechnology.”  The Supplement states that these efforts “underpin key Industries of the Future by, for example, using artificial intelligence (AI) to design nanostructured materials, devices, and systems; developing specialized nanoscale computing hardware for AI systems; utilizing the NNI infrastructure and atomically precise nanoscale methods to manufacture quantum components for sensing, communication, and computing; and enabling sustainable nanomanufacturing such as cellular nanobiomanufacturing.”

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutton, Bergeson Campbell PC, global regulatory attorney, public health activists lawyer, metals industry legal counsel, Toxic Substances Control Act law
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client initiatives. These tasks have proven invaluable to many clients, keeping them aware and abreast of developing issues so that they can respond in kind and prepare for the future of their business.

Ms. Hutton brings a wealth of experience and judgment to her work in federal, state, and international chemical regulatory and legislative issues, including green chemistry, nanotechnology, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Proposition 65, and the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) program.

chutton@lawbc.com
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
