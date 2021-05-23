May 23, 2021

Volume XI, Number 143

 

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 21, 2021

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis
Article By
Lynn L. Bergeson
Carla N. Hutton
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
Nano and Other Emerging Chemical Technologies Blog
Advertisement

NNI Will Hold Public Webinar on Nanosensors for Food and Agriculture

Saturday, May 22, 2021

The U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) will hold a webinar on June 2, 2021, on nanosensors for food and agriculture. NNI states that nanotechnology-enabled sensors (nanosensors) “are promising tools to advance precision agriculture and support a safe and robust food supply chain, from farm to fork.” Panelists will discuss how the development and deployment of nanosensors could transform agriculture and food safety. They will highlight the state of the science, discuss community needs to push the science forward, and explore the challenges associated with bringing these technologies to market. Hongda Chen, National Program Leader, National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will moderate. The panel will include:

  • Evangelyn Alocilja, Professor, Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering, Michigan State University;

  • Jonathan Claussen, Associate Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Iowa State University;

  • Sam Nugen, Associate Professor, Food Science, Cornell University; and

  • Michael S. Strano, Carbon P. Dubbs Professor in Chemical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

 

Advertisement
©2021 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.National Law Review, Volume XI, Number 142
Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING LEGAL ANALYSIS

Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Lynn Bergeson, Campbell PC, Toxic Substances Control Act Attorney, federal insecticide lawyer, industrial biotechnology legal counsel, Food Drug Administration law
Lynn L. Bergeson
Managing Partner

Lynn L. Bergeson has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), European Union Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and especially how these regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Her knowledge of and involvement in the policy process allows her to develop client-focused strategies whether...

lbergeson@lawbc.com
202-557-3801
www.lawbc.com
Carla N. Hutton
Carla Hutto, Bergeson Campbell PC environmental law regulatory analyst,Toxic Substances Control Act law attorney
Regulatory Analyst

Since 1996, Carla Hutton has monitored, researched, and written about regulatory and legislative issues that may potentially affect Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) clients. She is responsible for creating a number of monthly and quarterly regulatory updates for B&C's clients, as well as other documents, such as chemical-specific global assessments of regulatory developments and trends. She authors memoranda for B&C clients on regulatory and legislative developments, providing information that is focused, timely and applicable to client...

chutton@lawbc.com
202-557-3809
www.lawbc.com
Advertisement
Advertisement