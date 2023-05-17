Nonimmigrant Visas Fees at Consulates to Increase May 30, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

On May 30, 2023, fees for nonimmigrant visas at all consulates abroad will increase. The increase can be avoided if the visa fee is paid on or after October 1, 2022, and before May 30, 2023, and an interview is scheduled within 365 days of payment. The interview need not take place during the 365 days, only the scheduling must occur.

Here are the updated fees:

Visa Type Current Fee Revised Fee Non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas: B/1-B/2, F, M and J $160 $185 ($25 increase) Petition-based nonimmigrant visas: H, L, O, P, Q, and R $190 $205 ($15 increase) E nonimmigrant visas $205 $315 ($110 increase)

The Department of State’s (DOS) consular operations are funded by the fees collected. Changes in nonimmigrant visa fees are based on a cost-of-service model. DOS recovers the costs incurred for providing these services.