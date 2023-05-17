May 17, 2023

Volume XIII, Number 137
Advertisement

36

New Articles
Bottom Row Image
Advertisement

May 17, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 16, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 15, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

May 14, 2023

Subscribe to Latest Legal News and Analysis

Article By

Forrest G. Read IV

Jackson Lewis P.C.
Immigration Blog

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Advertisement

Nonimmigrant Visas Fees at Consulates to Increase May 30, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

On May 30, 2023, fees for nonimmigrant visas at all consulates abroad will increase. The increase can be avoided if the visa fee is paid on or after October 1, 2022, and before May 30, 2023, and an interview is scheduled within 365 days of payment. The interview need not take place during the 365 days, only the scheduling must occur.

Here are the updated fees:

Visa Type Current Fee Revised Fee
Non-petition-based nonimmigrant visas: B/1-B/2, F, M and J $160 $185 ($25 increase)
Petition-based nonimmigrant visas: H, L, O, P, Q, and R $190 $205 ($15 increase)
E nonimmigrant visas $205 $315 ($110 increase)

The Department of State’s (DOS) consular operations are funded by the fees collected. Changes in nonimmigrant visa fees are based on a cost-of-service model. DOS recovers the costs incurred for providing these services.

Jackson Lewis P.C. © 2023National Law Review, Volume XIII, Number 137
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

About this Author

Forrest G. Read IV, Immigration, Employment, Attorney, Jackson Lewis, Law Firm
Forrest G. Read IV
Principal

Forrest Read is a Principal in the Washington, D.C. Region office of Jackson Lewis P.C. He has extensive experience in both business immigration law and employment law and has special expertise in legal issues in graduate medical education (GME).

Mr. Read's immigration practice focuses on assisting employers in obtaining employment-based nonimmigrant visas (e.g., H-1B, L, O, TN) for foreign national employees and work-related immigrant (green card) visas, including PERM Labor Certifications, and advising employers on compliance with U.S. immigration laws and...

[email protected]
703-483-8314
www.jacksonlewis.com